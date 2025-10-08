What's the difference between mental health and mental illness?

Mental health is about overall wellbeing. Mental illness is term for diagnosable conditions that affect a person’s thinking, feeling, or behaviour. Everyone has mental health, just like everyone has physical health. But not everyone will experience a mental illness.

What is mental health?

Mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel, and act, and helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. We all have mental health and looking after it is essential for overall wellbeing.

The role of mental health in daily life

Good mental health allows us to function effectively in daily activities, build healthy relationships, and adapt to change. It is an important part of our overall health and quality of life, influencing our thoughts, emotions, and actions.

What is mental illness?

Mental illness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions that affect our mood, thinking, and behaviour. These are diagnosed conditions that can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life. Mental illnesses can vary in severity and duration.

Common types of mental illness

Mental illnesses include conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. People living with a mental illness experience a range of symptoms, and treatment and support is typically determined on a case-by-case basis.

Learn more about: