Dallas & Austin-Based Company Zion Outdoors Wins National Design Award for Backyard Transformation

LAKEWAY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors Wins National Chrysalis Award for “Edens Nest” Backyard TransformationTexas-based outdoor design leader recognized for Cap-Stone & Gem-Scape products that are innovative, beautiful, and both require no-demo execution using both concrete overlay products.Zion Outdoors, a fast-growing leader in outdoor living and hardscape design, has been awarded a prestigious Chrysalis National Award for Residential Outdoor Living for its breathtaking “Edens Nest” backyard transformation.The award-winning project featured Zion Outdoors’ proprietary Cap-Stone system in a refined Ivory Travertine paver finish. Designed to eliminate the need for demolition, Cap-Stone allows for seamless installation over existing concrete and flagstone surfaces — delivering dramatic results with less mess, hidden costs, and disruption.“This was the first year they have entered the awards, and to take home top honors on the first attempt is impressive,” said Ken Kanline, Director of the Chrysalis Awards.“To win an award in this highly competitive category is quite an achievement.”The Edens Nest project began with a common challenge: a backyard that had good bones but outdated finishes. The homeowners were seeking a more modern aesthetic — something warm, functional, and beautiful without the chaos of demolition. Zion Outdoors answered that call with a thoughtful design strategy that brought the space to life while preserving the structure beneath it.“This award is a reflection of our entire team — from design to install and we are honored to win this award which has a history of accomplished designers like Chip and Joanna Gaines” said Jordan Winar, co-founder of Zion Outdoors. “We’re proud to bring world-class design to families who want to enjoy their homes without tearing them apart.”In addition to the Cap-Stone resurfacing , the transformation included custom railing, integrated landscape to complete the space, and a modern layout that encourages gathering, entertaining, and relaxation. All of it was achieved without removing the original concrete or natural stone.The Chrysalis Awards, established in 1993, recognize the nation’s best remodeling and design projects. Judging is based on design, creativity, and overall transformation, with winners selected by industry experts and editors from leading consumer and trade publications.Zion Outdoors continues to expand across Texas and beyond, bringing its no-demo concrete overlay systems to homeowners who want to modernize their outdoor spaces with minimal disruption and maximum visual impact.To see the full transformation, visit: www.zionoutdoors.com About Zion OutdoorsZion Outdoors is the nations premier concrete overlay and concrete resurfacing company, specializing in pool deck resurfacing, pavers, concrete, artificial turf, and hardscape design. Known for their proprietary products Cap-Stone and Gem-Scape, Zion delivers beautiful, durable, and demo-free outdoor solutions that are custom-designed to fit the lifestyle of every homeowner.

