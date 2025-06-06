Blake Hunter Yagman Joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson as Partner

Blake Hunter Yagman

Top Boutique Law Firm Adds Leading Antitrust and Data Privacy Attorney to its Growing Practice

Yagman’s reputation in the antitrust field is outstanding. His strategic insight and experience navigating complex trade issues will be a tremendous asset to our growing competition practice.” — Jason Spiro, Managing Partner, Spiro Harrison & Nelson

RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson is pleased to announce that Blake Hunter Yagman, an experienced antitrust and data privacy attorney, has joined the firm as a partner in its New York City offices.Yagman has nearly a decade of litigation experience representing consumers, small businesses and municipalities in antitrust, consumer protection and data privacy matters specifically involving price-fixing, unlawful mergers and monopolization, anticompetitive conduct through the use of algorithms, unfair and deceptive trade practices, illegal biometric collection as well as seeking redress for large-scale data breaches and surreptitious sale of personally identifiable information and protected health information.“Blake Hunter Yagman’s reputation in the antitrust field is outstanding, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our firm as a partner,” said Jason Spiro, Managing Partner of Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “His strategic insight and experience navigating complex trade issues will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our growing competition practice.”Yagman has served in numerous court-appointed positions, both individually and as part of firmwide teams, on trial teams and in contributing roles in groundbreaking litigation.“I’m thrilled to join Spiro Harrison & Nelson at a time of increasing demand for sophisticated antitrust counsel,” said Blake Hunter Yagman. “The firm’s collaborative culture, top-tier litigation capabilities, and deep commitment to exceptional client service make it an ideal platform for my practice.”This strategic addition underscores Spiro Harrison & Nelson’s continued investment in its antitrust capabilities and commitment to providing advanced counsel on the most pressing legal challenges facing its corporate clients.Blake is an active member of the Theodore Roosevelt Association, a non-profit organization built on the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt to inspire public service and conservationism as well as to provide aide to sick children in the United States. Blake is also a member and mentor for the LGBT Bar Association of New York.Yagman received his J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law with concentrations in Intellectual Property and Data Law. Prior to law school, he received his B.A. from the University of Miami. He is admitted to practice in the State of New York and is pending admission to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the District of Columbia. Blake resides in New York City.About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 26 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.For more information, visit www.shnlegal.com

