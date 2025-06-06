UM holds International Symposium on Econometric Theory and Applications

MACAU, June 6 - The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) and the Financial Econometrics team in the Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) of the University of Macau (UM) jointly organised the 19th International Symposium on Econometric Theory and Applications (SETA). The aim of the event was to promote research in econometric theory and applications, and to facilitate academic exchanges. The symposium brought together over 150 scholars from around the world, including professors from Princeton University, Yale University, and the National University of Singapore, who presented their research findings.

In his opening address, Yu Jun, dean of FBA, noted that since its inception, the symposium has made significant contributions to the development of econometrics and related research in the Asia-Pacific region. He encouraged all attendees to participate in academic and research exchanges during the event.

The symposium featured three keynote speeches, which were delivered by Matias Cattaneo, professor of operations research and financial engineering at Princeton University; Chen Xiaohong, Malcolm K. Brachman Professor of Economics at Yale University; and Jessica Pan, professor of economics at the National University of Singapore. The following scholars were also invited to serve as plenary speakers at the event: Li Jia, dean and Lee Kong Chian Professor of Economics in the School of Economics at Singapore Management University; Li Yingying, Fung Term Professor of Business at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Xiu Dacheng, Joseph Sondheimer Professor of Econometrics and Statistics at the University of Chicago.

Since its inception in 2005, SETA has become one of the leading academic events in Asia and Australasia. This year’s three-day conference comprised 36 parallel sessions, covering cutting-edge research topics such as micro and macro econometrics, financial econometrics, time series econometrics, empirical finance, panel data analysis, Bayesian econometrics, and applied econometrics. The event also included the presentation of the SETA Young Scholar Award to two young scholars.