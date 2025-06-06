Suspect Sought After Warder Street Hit and Run

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a leaving after colliding offense in Northwest.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 4:38 p.m., the suspect, while riding a scooter, was travelling northbound in the 3000 block of Warder Street, Northwest. The victim, a juvenile male, was crossing the street on a push scooter in the same location. The suspect struck the victim causing both to fall to the ground. The suspect got back onto the scooter and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was riding a Honda motorized cycle with Maryland tag: 5830Y, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/OHdPKz3WSgk

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25082343