AutoCamp Offers Immersive Outdoor Experiences and A Deeper Connection to Nature

We really are here to create memorable and unforgettable experiences while also promoting preservation of the spaces that we’re in” — Amanda Wasnock, General Manager of AutoCamp Joshua Tree

JOSHUA TREE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoCamp, a hospitality brand, aims to revolutionize outdoor travel by redefining the iconic camping experience. Blending the traditional elements of sleeping under the stars with the service and design-forward thinking of a boutique hotel, each AutoCamp location aims to create a unique experience that encourages guests to immerse themselves in nature – without sacrificing the comforts of high-end accommodations. With seven distinct locations across the US, AutoCamp offers a gateway to vibrant local cultures and a hub for immersive experiences connecting guests to nature in meaningful ways. In a newly released video as part of the CBS 50 American Leaders Campaign, the team at AutoCamp Joshua Tree highlights the property’s deep-rooted partnerships with local businesses, conservation groups, and outdoor experts, offering visitors a chance to engage with Joshua Tree beyond its stunning landscapes.From guided experiences with local rangers to educational discussions with the Mojave Desert Land Trust, AutoCamp Joshua Tree offers guests with opportunities to learn about and contribute to the region’s preservation. Hands-on activities like stargazing, sound baths, and yoga bring local experts to the property, equipping guests with tools and knowledge to explore the desert’s unique ecosystem. By collaborating with the community, AutoCamp aims to make each visit not just a getaway, but an experience that fosters a deeper appreciation for the people and history that make Joshua Tree so special.“We’re seeing a lot of trends that are pulling travelers to the outdoors,” said Bryan Terzi, Chief Marketing Officer at AutoCamp, “People are really realizing the wellness benefits of being outside and that AutoCamp offers an iconic outdoor destination, whether it’s close to National Parks or just in beautiful landscapes like today at Joshua Tree. Guests and consumers are just wanting to connect to nature a lot more.”AutoCamp integrates sustainability across various aspects of its operations. The dark-sky-compliant property aims to minimize light pollution to preserve the brilliance of the night sky, while a longstanding partnership with the Mojave Desert Land Trust promotes awareness around protecting fragile desert ecosystems, including the endangered Joshua trees and desert tortoises. Additionally, the property’s low-impact design minimises disruption to the surrounding landscape, supporting broader conservation efforts.“We really are here to create memorable and unforgettable experiences while also promoting preservation of the spaces that we’re in,” said Amanda Wasnock, General Manager of AutoCamp Joshua Tree, “That’s done through our community-driven experiences, it’s our thoughtfully designed spaces, and also just a relaxing calm sense of being within nature.”With its blend of boutique hospitality, outdoor adventure, and community involvement, AutoCamp aims to redefine the modern travel experience. Whether guests are learning from local experts, participating in conservation efforts, or simply unwinding beneath the desert sky, each stay is designed with the objective of creating unforgettable memories while leaving a positive impact.ABOUT AUTOCAMPAutoCamp, a hospitality brand, aims to revolutionize outdoor travel by redefining the iconic camping experience. Blending the traditional elements of sleeping under the stars with the service and design-forward thinking of a boutique hotel, each AutoCamp location aims to create a unique experience that encourages guests to immerse themselves in nature – without sacrificing the comforts of high-end accommodations. Since its inception, AutoCamp aims to provide a premier basecamp for the modern adventurer. Current AutoCamp locations include Russian River, Yosemite, Cape Cod, Joshua Tree, Catskills, Zion, and Sequoia, with additional properties to follow in Asheville and Hill Country.For more information about AutoCamp, visit https://autocamp.com/ Media ContactM18 PR l autocamp@m18pr.com

AutoCamp in 50 American Leaders | Immersive Outdoor Experiences and A Deeper Connection to Nature

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.