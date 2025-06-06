GREAT SUCCESS FOR DBA GROUP AT THE CANNES FAIR

DBA STAND IN CANNES

DBA participated at the Datacloud Global Congress just concluded in Cannes

'We participated to support the development of the sector'” — Raffaele De Bettin CEO DBA Group

TREVISO, TREVISO, ITALY, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBA participated at the Datacloud Global Congress just concludedin Cannes to share ideas, solutions and visions of the future of mission critical infrastructures together with key players in the industry.DBA, more than 20 years in data center and edge&pop design and implementation, will be present at one of the most relevant events in the European landscape dedicated to data centers and digital infrastructures. Raffaele De Bettin, Ceo of Dba says: “we participated to support the development of the sector, share the experiences gained, with a special focus on the most innovative aspects, capable of accelerating a digital transition harmonized with the energy and ecological one,” explains from the company.“In our projects,” he continues, "we put our face, with transparency, competence and responsibility. No masks, no pretenses: just real commitment to ensure resilient, safe and sustainable infrastructure." This is why DBA Group's “heroes” "do not fly or hide behind a secret identity. They are recognizable, present professionals, ready to step in with concrete solutions, because we know that trust is built by putting your face to it every day.”In Cannes, as was the case at the recent international event in Madrid, DBA presented itself together with Keypers and Proyectos IFG, united by a new synergy that “strengthens our competencies and expands our ability to offer integrated and innovative solutions,” they conclude from Group headquarters.DBA Group, an independent holding company, specializes in providing consulting, architecture, engineering, project management and ICT solutions services focused on the life cycle management of mission critical works and infrastructure. Since 1995, it has designed 550 Mw, built more than 120 data centers and 800 Edge & PoP in 9 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.