MPD Seeking Pharmacy Theft Suspect

Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in several theft offenses that occurred at pharmacies in Northwest.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered the establishment, stole property by placing items into a black trash bag, then fled the scene. CCN: 25025407

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, in the 1100 block of F Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the establishment, stole property by placing items into a black trash bag, then fled the scene. CCN: 25048202

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, in the 1100 block of F Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the establishment, stole property by placing items into a black trash bag, then fled the scene. CCN: 25069621

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered the establishment, stole property by placing items into a black trash bag, then fled the scene. CCN: 25080110

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

