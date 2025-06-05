MPD Searching for Critical Missing Person Ana Escobar-Arevalo

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Ana Escobar-Arevalo.

Escobar-Arevalo was last seen leaving her residence in the 5800 block of 8th Street, Northeast, around 7:20 a.m., on Friday, May 30, 2025. She was last observed operating a blue 2008 Honda CR-V with DC plates EB 2261.

Ana Escobar-Arevalo is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5’’ in height, 142 pounds, with long brown hair, light complexion, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, and black shoes.

A recent picture of Escobar-Arevalo and an image of her vehicle are pictured below.

Escobar-Arevalo was reported missing to MPD the same day she was last seen. Detectives from MPD’s Missing Persons Unit are handling this case. The investigation has revealed that Escobar-Arevalo may have been in Charles County, Maryland after last being seen in DC.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ana Escobar-Arevalo is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

CCN: 25080642