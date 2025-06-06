New Women's Leadership Group: Empower Women That Rock Pledges $10,000 to Dress for Success Greater New York City

Empower Women That Rocks Makes A Pledge of $10,000 To Dress For Success

Eva Kalivas is revolutionizing the non-profit industry with her strategic approach.

This groundbreaking partnership with Dress for Success Greater New York City perfectly aligns with our core mission to foster women's leadership and create pathways to success.” — Eva Kalivas

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Women That Rock, Inc. (EWTR), a newly established non-profit organization founded by Eva Kalivas and less than one year old, proudly announces a transformative $10,000 donation to Dress for Success Greater New York City. This significant pledge marks the organization's commitment to empowering women in leadership and creating lasting change in the professional landscape.This strategic contribution will fundamentally support Dress for Success Greater New York's Mentorship Initiatives, providing crucial resources and opportunities for women seeking career advancement and financial independence. Through this innovative partnership, Empower Women That Rock members will serve as dedicated mentors, offering comprehensive virtual and in-person guidance to program participants, helping them navigate their professional journeys with confidence and purpose.The collaboration establishes a robust platform for women’s professional advancement through carefully structured support systems, including direct financial assistance, hands-on mentorship opportunities, enhanced career development resources, and expanded access to influential professional networks. This multi-faceted approach ensures that women receive not only practical support but also the vital professional connections and guidance needed to achieve their career aspirations."This groundbreaking partnership with Dress for Success Greater New York City perfectly aligns with our core mission to foster women's leadership and create pathways to success," said Eva Kalivas, founder of Empower Women That Rock. "By strategically combining our resources and expertise, we can create meaningful, lasting effects on women's professional development and financial independence, ultimately transforming lives and reshaping the future of leadership."Eva Kalivas is revolutionizing the non-profit industry with her strategic approach. At Empower Women That Rock, the mission is to facilitate transformative growth and success for a diverse membership across various industries. The organization prioritizes cultivating a vibrant culture of networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. Empower Women That Rock is dedicated to empowering women leaders at every stage of their journeys, equipping them with essential resources, support, and mentorship to help them attain executive positions and beyond. Through these initiatives, the organization aims to shape the future of leadership while forging lasting connections that drive innovation and excellence across sectors. Together, they are establishing a legacy of leadership, empowerment, and success for all.Empower Women That Rock is actively seeking corporate sponsors to assist with the educational components of the organization, providing resources and workshops that will further equip women with the skills needed for success. The organization encourages those interested in supporting its mission to reach out.The organization's influence extends across a vast national and global landscape, reflecting its tremendous international reach and growing impact. Its prestigious membership includes distinguished leaders from the world’s most influential industries, including legal, finance, technology, healthcare, and beyond, creating unparalleled opportunities for cross-industry collaboration and professional growth. Many members are top executives from leading global brands, bringing invaluable insights into emerging trends and innovations that are actively shaping the future of business.Led by founder and Board President Eva Kalivas and an accomplished Board of Directors featuring industry pioneers and thought leaders, Empower Women That Rock benefits from a strategic vision that spans multiple sectors and disciplines. The organization’s commitment to societal impact is further strengthened through alliances with leading charitable organizations, including Dress for Success Greater New York City, creating a powerful network for positive change in both professional and community spheres.This partnership represents a significant step forward in both organizations' shared mission to empower women and create lasting positive change in the professional landscape. Through combined resources and expertise, this collaboration will help countless women achieve their professional goals and financial independence.About Empower Women That RockFounded in 2024, Empower Women That Rock has rapidly emerged as a dynamic force in professional women's advancement, dedicated to creating powerful networking opportunities and comprehensive mentorship support for women in leadership and executive positions. The organization has developed a sophisticated ecosystem of resources and opportunities, including cutting-edge leadership events, strategic networking opportunities, comprehensive educational workshops, innovative mentorship initiatives, and privileged access to a global network of accomplished industry leaders.For more information about Empower Women That Rock and its transformative initiatives, please visit www.womenrock.world or contact ekalivas@womenrock.world.

