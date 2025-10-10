Empower Women That Rock Celebrates One Year of Empowering Women’s Leadership and Mentorship with Expanding Programs

Empower Women That Rock Is Dedicating In Empowering Women Across All Industries.

Above all, I am honored to lead such an extraordinary community of women—leaders who excel not only in their careers but in life.” — Eva Kalivas

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Women That Rock , Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a robust network of female executives, proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary of making significant strides in elevating women in leadership and executive roles. With over 100 founders worldwide spanning more than 20 industries, the organization has provided comprehensive resources, unwavering support, and meaningful opportunities for empowered leaders to thrive. Through fostering impactful mentorships, Empower Women That Rock inspires and equips women with the tools and opportunities necessary to achieve success and make a lasting impact in their communities and industries.“As the Founder and President of Empower Women That Rock, Inc., I am deeply honored to lead a movement dedicated to elevating women in leadership and executive roles and to fostering meaningful mentorship that helps pave the pathways to financial independence and success,” said Eva Kalivas , Founder and President. “Our partnership with Dress For Success is a powerful extension of our mission, offering both sponsorship and mentors to the Greater New York City chapter.”Since its founding a year ago, Empower Women That Rock has launched a dynamic series of workshops and webinars for its members. These sessions cover a broad spectrum of timely and relevant topics such as Planning for Your Legacy, Investment Think Tanks, Financial Planning, Gut Health, Work-Life Balance, Debunking the Myths of AI, Having Difficult Discussions, Personal Branding, Building a Community on LinkedIn, and Cyber & Fraud Prevention. Each program is designed to propel both professional and personal growth, equipping members with the knowledge and skills to excel in their careers and lives.The organization has attracted distinguished presenters from leading institutions, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Dunham Trust, and Enos Consulting Group, alongside contributions from its own members, who generously share their expertise, resources, and insights.Kalivas also praises the efforts of the board of directors: “I want to acknowledge the incredible work of our board members who have done a fantastic job putting together these workshops as well as member networking events. The board’s collective wisdom, integrity, and tireless support have been instrumental in shaping our organization’s first year of success.”“Above all, I am honored to lead such an extraordinary community of women — leaders who excel not only in their careers but in life,” added Kalivas. “Together, we empower and uplift one another, create and embrace collaborative opportunities, and unite as a network that is committed to Being Victorious!!”Empower Women That Rock, Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a vibrant, supportive environment where women can connect, grow, and succeed. The organization is dedicated to building a future where women leaders are not only recognized but celebrated and empowered to lead with confidence and purpose.As we celebrate this milestone, Empower Women That Rock invites sponsors to join this powerful movement. By partnering with us, sponsors will play a critical role in advancing women’s leadership, supporting mentorship programs, and expanding opportunities for professional and personal development. Together, we can create lasting change and empower women to reach new heights.Download our SPONSORSHIP DECK and learn how you can be part of this inspiring journey:Together we can Ignite Change!For more information about Empower Women That Rock, Inc., sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved, please visit https://www.womenrock.world/ or contact ekalivas@womenrock.world.About Empower Women That Rock:Empower Women that Rock is a passionate organization committed to empowering and elevating women to realize their fullest potential. By fostering a supportive community, providing educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and platforms for leadership, Empower Women that Rock champions the advancement of women in all fields. We believe in the power of connection, collaboration, and confidence to break barriers and create lasting impact. Join us in celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women who rock the world.

