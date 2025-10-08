New Investment Arm ZavoVentures by ZavoMedia PR Group Champions Female-Led Startup Success with Dedicated PR Support

ZavoVentures an investment arm of ZavoMedia PR Group secures funding and PR support for female-led startups.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZavoMedia PR Group , a leading public relations and digital branding agency, proudly announces the launch of ZavoVentures , an innovative investment arm designed to address the persistent funding gap faced by female-led startups by offering a unique combination of capital investment and strategic public relations support. This groundbreaking hybrid approach VC-PR initiative aims to revolutionize the way female entrepreneurs access funding and build their brands, ultimately accelerating their growth and market impact.Founded by Liana Zavo , a PR strategist, personal branding consultant, early-stage venture capitalist, and seasoned startup advisor, ZavoVentures represents a bold, strategic response to a critical challenge in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Prior to launching this venture capital firm, Liana has consulted over 1,500 startups across industries, including healthcare, fintech, SaaS, biotech, and media tech, guiding them on how to be strategically seen and funded the right way. Her expertise as a PR consultant and startup advisor has helped numerous early-stage companies gain the visibility and investment needed to thrive.Statistics show that 90% of startups fail, often due to a lack of proper strategic vision and insufficient funding. At ZavoVentures, this will change. By providing female-led startups with both the right funding and tailored PR support, the VC firm is committed to helping change this statistic and increase the success rates of women entrepreneurs.Despite the increasing number of women-led startups creating innovative products and services, female founders continue to receive only a fraction of venture capital funding—less than 2%. Recognizing that traditional approaches to funding and PR have operated in silos, Liana Zavo identified the missing link that has prevented many talented women from securing the capital they deserve.“While most people see public relations and investor relations as separate worlds, I saw an opportunity to bridge these disciplines to unlock true potential for female entrepreneurs,” said Liana Zavo, founder and investor at ZavoVentures. “ZavoVentures is about mastering your story and using that narrative as a powerful tool to secure funding and scale impact. Simply put, this is where stories secure capital.”The ZavoVentures formula is simple yet powerful: master your story through expert PR guidance, secure your funding with a tailored investment strategy, and bridge the gap that has historically held female founders back from reaching their full potential. This integrated approach challenges the status quo by combining communication and capital in a way that has never been done before.“Female founders have incredible products and visionary ideas, but without the right positioning and visibility, they struggle to break through the noise,” explained Liana Zavo. “The PR-to-funding pipeline has been broken for too long. ZavoVentures is here to fix that by ensuring every investment is backed by a strategic narrative that resonates with investors and customers alike.”ZavoVentures is more than an investment firm—it’s a movement. The initiative aims to rewrite the rules of startup funding by providing female entrepreneurs with the resources and visibility they need to thrive in competitive markets. The approach goes beyond writing checks to actively shaping the future of female-led innovation.“Investing in women is not just the right thing to do; it’s smart business,” said a leading venture partner collaborating with ZavoVentures. “The combination of PR expertise and capital investment creates a multiplier effect that drives growth and builds lasting brand equity. ZavoVentures is setting a new standard for how startups should be supported.”ZavoVentures invites female founders who are ready to challenge the status quo and scale their ventures with confidence to join this transformative journey. By leveraging a powerful blend of storytelling and funding, ZavoVentures empowers women to break barriers and achieve historic success.“The future of funding female founders just got a serious upgrade,” concluded Liana Zavo. “We’re not just investing in companies; we’re investing in a future where women lead boldly and are recognized for their full value. Together, we’re creating a legacy of innovation, inclusion, and impact.”To connect with like-minded founders and professionals, and to join a thriving community dedicated to supporting startup success, sign up for the Zavo Connect Manhattan Chapter Startup Networking Group here: [ https://luma.com/h6x0hgbz] For more information about ZavoVentures and how to apply for funding and PR support, please visit www.zavoventures.com

