New Mystery Novel 'Dead Girls Don’t Tell' Puts a Small Town on Edge—and a Killer on the Loose

Award-Winning Author Ashley Brandt Delivers a Suspenseful Tale of Secrets, Survival, and Justice

NORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mysterious death. A town full of secrets. A killer closing in. In her latest cozy mystery, Dead Girls Don’t Tell, award-winning author Ashley Brandt introduces readers to a chilling crime that threatens the peace of a quiet small Tennessee town—and the life of one determined amateur sleuth.

When TV researcher Douglas Finly is found dead in an abandoned car wash, panic spreads across Corinth. All signs point to newcomer John Boone, a stoic Marine veteran with no alibi. But when Boone saves local investigator Denali from a suspicious hit-and-run, things get more complicated—and more dangerous.

As Denali and her loyal sidekick DaVinci follow the trail of clues, they uncover secrets tied to trafficking, greed, and murder. With time running out and the killer closing in, Denali must decide who she can trust before she becomes the next victim.

“This book is a tense, twisty ride with characters you'll root for—and villains you’ll love to hate.”

Dead Girls Don’t Tell blends gripping suspense with cozy mystery charm, ideal for fans of amateur sleuths and fast-paced whodunits. Set against the backdrop of a seemingly quiet town hiding dangerous secrets, this standalone story is perfect for lovers of page-turning crime fiction.

Book Details:

· Title: Dead Girls Don’t Tell

· Author: Ashley Brandt

· Genre: Mystery / Amateur Sleuth / Cozy

· Formats: Amazon Paperback, eBook

· Available in: USA & UK

· Featured on: CraveBooks.com — a top platform for mystery and thriller readers

---

About the Author: Ashley Brandt is the award-winning author of the Deadwoods, Coyote, and Chaos series. A full-time paramedic based in North Texas, Ashley channels her real-world experiences into creating strong, relatable characters and gripping plots. When she’s not writing or saving lives, you’ll find her on a beach, hiking trail, or devouring the latest mystery novel.

