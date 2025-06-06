Helsinki+50 Conference: Respecting the Legacy, Preparing for the Future

VIENNA, 5 June 2025 — To mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the OSCE Finnish Chairpersonship will organize a conference at Finlandia Hall, in Helsinki, on 31 July 2025.

While the Conference will pay tribute to the legacy of Helsinki 1975, it will also serve as a reminder that the OSCE’s shared principles are not merely memories of the past but must continue to guide us even in turbulent times.

The Conference will highlight the role of civil society in advancing respect for OSCE principles and commitments.

The Conference will be hosted by the OSCE Chairperson, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen. There will be several high-level speakers, including Foreign Ministers.

Join the Helsinki+50 Conference

The Finnish Chairpersonship invites representatives of the OSCE participating States, OSCE Partners for Co-operation, OSCE executive structures, and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as representatives of civil society and international organizations to join us for the Helsinki+50 Conference.

Due to physical limitations at the conference venue, organizers may need to limit participation. Please note that registrations must be approved; approvals will be sent via e-mail. Only those with an approved registration will be allowed to participate.

If you wish to participate in the Helsinki+50 Conference, register by filling out this form by 12 June 2025.

You can also follow the conference online. A link to the livestream will be added to the Chairpersonship webpage closer to the event.

Media accreditation

A separate advisory for media accreditation will be circulated closer to the conference in July 2025.

Media information

Representatives of the media are welcome to follow the event. A media center with working space for the media will be provided at Finlandia Hall and the media center will be open on the day of the conference between 7:00–20:00 Finnish time (subject to changes).

During the day of the event, there will be several photo opportunities for the media. Media representatives will be pooled on the basis of advance registration.

Before the conference, the media will also have an opportunity to participate in a special program organized by the City of Helsinki. More information will be provided later.

Further details about the media programme and accreditation will be provided at a later time on this website.

Contact (for media)

Katja Karppinen-Njock, Director, Unit for Communications Development and Services, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, +358 295 351 948, katja.karppinen-njock@gov.fi