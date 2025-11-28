Online gender-based violence and radicalization to violence in the digital age focus of OSCE event in Tirana

A regional OSCE event held on 25–26 November 2025 in Tirana, Albania, aimed to strengthen efforts to prevent online gender-based violence (GBV) and address its links with radicalization to violence in the digital age.

Organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania, the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department/Action against Terrorism Unit and the Gender Issues Programme under the WIN Project, the two-day conference brought together mid- to senior-level officials from Albania, members of the OSCE South Eastern Europe Network of Women Professionals in P/CVERLT, as well as youth experts from across the region. The event also marked the launch of the OSCE’s annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, underscoring the urgent need to prevent all forms of gender-based violence, including in digital spaces.

“Gender-based violence is not only a human rights violation, it is also a risk factor for social instability. Communities that normalize violence show lower resilience and are more susceptible to polarization. Prevention begins with empowering communities, youth and civil society to recognize early signs of radicalization and challenge harmful gender norms,” said Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania.

Participants analyzed how violent extremist networks increasingly exploit the broader online ecosystem of misogyny – a phenomenon influencing younger audiences at an alarming pace. Speakers emphasized that addressing gender-based violence must be recognized as a core element of preventing violent extremism, as the two issues are deeply interconnected.

Opening the event alongside the Minister of Interior Albana Koçiu, the Special Envoy of the Chairperson- in-Office Ambassador Terhi Hakala and Ambassador Michel Tarran, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues, Dr. Lara Scarpitta further highlighted the importance of prevention and continued co-operation:

“It is critical to invest in awareness raising and education especially among our youth, building on the best practices across the OSCE and beyond. By working together and sharing experiences, we can ensure that our efforts to prevent and counter gender-based violence and its links to violent extremism are more effective, more inclusive and more sustainable.”

Throughout the conference, experts from South Eastern Europe and beyond shared lessons learned on countering violent misogyny online, enhancing digital resilience, improving legal regulations and advancing initiatives that challenge harmful gendered narratives. Presentations highlighted the importance of early prevention, strong legal and policy frameworks, and improved media and information literacy in fostering safe online spaces. Discussions consistently highlighted the connection between the prevention of violent extremism and addressing the root causes of GBV.

“Violent extremist networks across different ideologies benefit from the broader misogynistic online ecosystem. This is why the 16 Days campaign encourages concrete action to address GBV. This conference is one of the OSCE’s key contributions to this year’s efforts. It examines how gender-based violence, violent misogyny, and violent extremism intersect in online spaces - and what we need to do to address these issues”, said Fejzo Numanaj, Deputy Head of the OSCE’s Anti-Terrorism Unit.

Working-level sessions offered a platform for in-depth exchanges, peer learning and the development of practical, regionally relevant recommendations which will feed into an upcoming OSCE publication on gendered narratives in the context of violent extremism online.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthen regional co-operation, amplify youth leadership and support integrated approaches to preventing both online GBV and violent extremism, laying the groundwork for long-term societal resilience across South Eastern Europe.