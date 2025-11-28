Marking 15 Years of the Participatory Forum: A Milestone for Dialogue, Inclusion, and Community Rights

Skopje, 27 November 2025 – The OSCE Mission to Skopje and the Agency for Community Rights Realization (ACRR) today marked the 15th Anniversary of the Participatory Forum, celebrating one of the country’s most enduring platforms for structured dialogue between state institutions and representatives of smaller communities.

Created in 2011 with the Mission’s support, the Participatory Forum has become a trusted mechanism where institutions and communities work together to shape more inclusive public policies. Bringing together ministries, central-level agencies, Members of Parliament, civil society, and community representatives, the Forum meets regularly to address issues affecting communities representing less than 20 per cent of the population.

Over the past 15 years, the Forum has contributed to progress in areas such as access to education in community languages, equitable representation, cultural and media rights, intercultural dialogue, and anti-discrimination. Its recommendations are regularly submitted to the Government, helping ensure that the concerns of smaller communities inform policy development.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Stoilkovikj highlighted the Government’s commitment to fostering inclusion. “The Government continues to support mechanisms that reinforce social cohesion. The Participatory Forum is an example of how sustained cooperation can lead to concrete improvements for communities across the country.”

Dr. Susan Penksa, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, highlighted the Forum’s long-term impact on trust-building and social cohesion. “Fifteen years on, thanks to the Forum’s persistent advocacy, we have seen real progress: stronger civil society partnerships, expanded community-language education, more textbooks, new elective subjects, and even the creation of the national MTV4 channel dedicated to the smaller communities. These achievements show how meaningful dialogue can shape policies vital to social cohesion.”

ACRR Director Dalibor Kitanovikj emphasized the Forum’s contribution to strengthening co-operation and improving community rights. “For 15 years, the Participatory Forum has shown that when there is dialogue, there is progress. This platform has helped institutions better understand community needs and has ensured that no voice is left behind in policy-making processes.”

To mark the anniversary, ACRR presented a new brochure that documents the Forum’s establishment, legal framework, working methods, key outcomes, and recommendations. The publication, produced with the Mission’s support, is available in seven languages.

The OSCE Mission expressed appreciation to all Forum members, institutions, and civil society organizations that have contributed to this 15-year journey of dialogue, partnership, and inclusion.