21C Learning Launches Inaugural ASEAN School Awards 2026 - Celebrating Education Excellence from 11 ASEAN Countries

ASEAN School Awards 2026 now open for submission from across 11 ASEAN countries. First in the region to celebrate and recognize education excellence.

We invite schools and companies from the 11 ASEAN countries to showcase their innovation— to gain recognition, share best practices, and inspire progress across the education scene in the region.” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21C Learning

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASEAN School Awards, the first-ever initiative to recognize and celebrate innovation in international education across the ASEAN region, is now open for submissions.

The ASEAN School Awards will take place on 8 May 2026 in Bangkok, and aims to celebrate schools, educators, and education service providers that are demonstrating outstanding contributions to the enhancement and development of educational practices.

It is now calling for schools and relevant entities across Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to submit their applications - and be in the running to be one of the many winners for 21 categories open for application for this inaugural event - including a Public Choice Award category that will involve a public voting exercise in January 2026.

Eligibility: The awards are open to all schools located in the ASEAN region, as well as businesses and organizations that provide services to schools within the region. This includes public and private institutions, as well as education suppliers and experiential learning providers.

How to Apply: Educators, schools, and education service providers are invited to submit their applications through the official ASEAN School Awards website. The deadline for submissions is 15 December 2025.

Here are the award categories:

• Arts

• Athletics & Sports

• Diversity Equity and Inclusion

• Early Childhood Center

• EdTech Program

• EdTech Solution

• Education Supplier

• Experiential Learning Program

• Experiential Learning Provider

• Innovative Facilities

• Innovative Marketing

• Innovative Teaching & Learning

• Judges Choice Award (will be selected by the Judges amongst the finalists)

• Professional Learning & Staff Development

• Public Choice Award

• School Library Award

• School Wellness

• Service Learning

• STEAM Award

• Strategic Plan Award

• Student Agency

• Student Leadership

The complete description of each category can be found HERE.

Benefits of Participation: Winners and finalists will receive -

• Recognition for their outstanding achievements

• Enhanced visibility and reputation

• Opportunities to network with other leading educators

• A platform to share their best practices

• Inspiration to further innovate and excel

Judging Process: All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of distinguished and independent judges with extensive experience in education. The judges will evaluate each application based on the specific criteria for each award category.

The ASEAN School Awards 2026 is co-located with two other events:

Lead to Succeed Summit (L2SS) -- 8-9 May 2026 | Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Thailand. A conference designed for current and aspiring leaders in international schools, this conference program equips participants with the essential skills and insights to excel in leadership roles. Through deep dives into key areas of school leadership, attendees will gain actionable strategies and fresh perspectives. Leave inspired and ready to implement transformative practices that elevate school success.

International School Marketing and Admissions Conference -- 8-9 May 2026 | Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Thailand. Inaugural conference designed for marketing and admissions personnel in international schools who are eager to further develop their professional skills. Discover the latest trends and insights that can elevate your strategies in enhancing your customer journey, helping you to convert your potential customers into active participants of your school community.

About the ASEAN School Awards:

The ASEAN School Awards are dedicated to celebrating and promoting excellence in education across the ASEAN region. By recognizing the achievements of schools, educators, and service providers, the awards aim to inspire further innovation and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the advancement of education and the development of the region's future generations.

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership), and International Education Institute Asia.

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy, 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.

