Senators reintroduce the SEPSIS Act

Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Andy Kim, D-N.J., June 5 reintroduced the SEPSIS Act, legislation which would task the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with continuing its efforts addressing sepsis care. The agency's work would include an education campaign about addressing sepsis in hospitals, improving pediatric sepsis data collection, sharing information with the Department of Health and Human Services on data collection, and developing and implementing a sepsis outcome measure.

The bill would also require a report on a sepsis outcome measure and a congressional briefing on the CDC’s sepsis activities. Additionally, the legislation includes a voluntary recognition program for hospitals that maintain effective sepsis programs or improve their programs over time.

“America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to improving patient safety and reducing sepsis,” said Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president of advocacy and political affairs. “We thank Senators Schumer, Collins and Kim for their leadership on this important issue and support the SEPSIS Act’s efforts to combat this life-threatening condition through increased education and development of a sepsis outcome measure that could help better assess progress, reduce unnecessary administrative burden and improve sepsis care.”