Tess Mann Atelier's Revolutionary Xenia Evening Jumpsuit Commands Attention at Influential Awards Ceremony

Women's empowerment advocate Aliia Roza receives Top 100 Influential Coaches honor in Tess Mann Atelier’s bold architectural creation.

Wearing Tess Mann's Xenia design while receiving this incredible honor felt like the perfect marriage of empowerment and elegance.” — Aliia Roza

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's empowerment advocate and philanthropist Aliia Roza made a striking statement at the I Success Awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hotel Barriere Le Majestic in Cannes, wearing Tess Mann Atelier's revolutionary Xenia evening jumpsuit. Roza was honored with the Top 100 Influential Coaches award at the glamorous event, which celebrated outstanding achievements in partnership with FashionTV Global.

"Wearing Tess Mann's Xenia design while receiving this incredible honor felt like the perfect marriage of empowerment and elegance," said Aliia Roza. "The architectural beauty and bold sophistication of this piece truly embodies the strength and confidence that coaching and mentoring requires."

The stunning Xenia ensemble represents a revolutionary approach to evening wear, masterfully combining sophisticated tailoring with bold design elements. The two-piece creation features a silk satin jumpsuit with wide-leg pants and a beaded sleeveless vest overlay that creates dramatic visual impact while maintaining clean architectural lines. The design showcases Tess Mann Atelier's signature attention to detail with over 300 hours of meticulous construction.

Key design elements include a striking V-neckline with ruched shoulders, integrated bust cups with professional drill and boning structure, and an intricate beaded lower modesty panel. The ensemble's deep décolletage and back zipper with hook-and-eye closure demonstrate the technical precision that defines Tess Mann Atelier's couture craftsmanship.

"Seeing Aliia wear the Xenia while being recognized for her influential work in coaching and empowerment perfectly captures our design philosophy," said Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director of Tess Mann Atelier. "This piece was created for women who dare to break boundaries, and Aliia exemplifies that fearless spirit in everything she does."

The I Success Awards ceremony, celebrating 28 years of FashionTV, brought together celebrities, global influencers, and industry leaders for an evening of glamour and recognition. The event featured the story of fashion icon Philipp Plein and awards presented by movie star Vincent de Paul, creating an ideal backdrop for Tess Mann Atelier's avant-garde design to shine.

Roza's recognition as one of the Top 100 Influential Coaches acknowledges her extensive work in women's empowerment through her women's empowerment club called “Roza Club,” which has organized more than 30 humanitarian events to assist underprivileged children and women. Her influence extends through her top-ranking audiobook "To Die For" and her continued advocacy for women's rights and empowerment globally.

The pairing of this prestigious recognition with Tess Mann Atelier's bold design represents a powerful statement about modern femininity – where strength meets elegance, and where women can command attention while making meaningful impact in the world.

Photos used in this press release with permission ©AliiaRoza. Hair by @balmainhair and @mr.mendez_balmain. Makeup by @narsisst, @thefrntalpr and @beckymooremakeup.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.



Legal Disclaimer:

