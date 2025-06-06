Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açaí Bowls and Feel-Good Functional Food to Newburyport, MA with First Massachusetts Location

We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Newburyport – our first of many locations in New England – and introduce this amazing community to the best açai bowl I’ve ever had.” — Rick McIsaac

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Massachusetts location, set to debut in Newburyport in late June.​​​“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that experience to Newburyport,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “With its 250-year history as a thriving seaport and a hub for shopping and dining and community gathering, Newburyport is the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The Newburyport opening aligns with Oola Bowls’ summer menu which introduces five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. The location will also include two exciting additions: “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Newburyport – our first of many locations in New England – and introduce this amazing community to the best açai bowl I’ve ever had,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Newburyport . “We can’t wait to serve our signature açaí bowls and invite you to try our new, refreshing menu innovations, all rooted in our passion for healthy living and feel-good food.”Located in the Port Plaza shopping center, the new Oola Bowls shop is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. This milestone marks the brand’s first store in Massachusetts and represents a big step in its East Coast expansion. There will be another Massachusetts location opening in Lynnfield in late summer, in addition to other states such as Maine, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle.Oola Bowls Newburyport is located at 45 Storey Avenue, Unit N3, Newburyport, MA 01950. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Newburyport on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

