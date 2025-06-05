Timmons to Hold Hearing on Accelerating Defense Innovation

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Clearing the Path: Reforming Procurement to Accelerate Defense Innovation.” This hearing will examine how bureaucratic red tape contributes to the lack of innovation in the defense industry and impacts national security. Inefficient and complex processes create substantial barriers for defense contractors to work with the Department of Defense (DOD) and bolster innovation, and the hearing will explore ways industry leaders are trying to reform defense acquisition.

“Burdensome defense acquisition and procurement procedures continuously stifle innovation in the American defense industry at the cost of U.S. national security. Bureaucratic red tape hinders defense contractors’ ability to efficiently collaborate with the DOD, delaying the development and deployment of critical technology. Secretary Hegseth is working to transform the DOD to ensure we have the most lethal military in the world and the warfighter has the resources needed to protect our freedom. This hearing will explore ways Congress can modernize government procurement and acquisition processes to foster innovation, strengthen national security, and restore government transparency to the American people,” said Subcommittee Chairman Timmons.



WHAT: Hearing on “Clearing the Path: Reforming Procurement to Accelerate Defense Innovation”



DATE: Wednesday, June 11, 2025



TIME: 10:00 AM ET



LOCATION: HVC 210, Capitol Visitors Center



WITNESSES:

Ms. Margaret Boatner, Vice President, National Security Policy, Aerospace Industrial Association



Mr. Eric Snelgrove, Senior Fellow, National Defense Industries Association



Ms. Shelby Oakley, Director, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions, U.S. Government Accountability Office



WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.