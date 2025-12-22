Comer Expands Investigation Into Widespread Fraud Uncovered in Minnesota Government Programs

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is expanding the Committee’s investigation into massive fraud and money laundering in Minnesota’s social services program under Governor Tim Walz’s and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s watch, the state’s efforts to cover it up, and retaliation against whistleblowers who sought to protect taxpayer dollars.

“Whistleblowers have made it clear that American taxpayers were defrauded in Minnesota, raising serious questions about whether Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act or was complicit in the theft. The House Oversight Committee is aggressively investigating widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs and the failures of Governor Walz’s administration that allowed taxpayer funds to be funneled to terrorist networks responsible for the deaths of Americans. Today, the Committee is requesting information from the Treasury Department and the Department of Justice, as well as transcribed interviews with Minnesota state officials. While Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison turn a blind eye to taxpayer fraud, the House Oversight Committee is acting decisively and will use its full power to protect hardworking taxpayers,” said Chairman Comer.

The Committee is examining the extensive money laundering and fraud uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. In a letter to U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Chairman Comer requests all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to support the Committee’s investigation into fraud in Minnesota, along with a staff-level briefing to understand how the Treasury enforces financial regulations and monitors fund transfers to foreign entities. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chairman Comer is requesting the U.S. Department Justice provide a briefing on the massive fraud uncovered. Chairman Comer is also requesting transcribed interviews with several Minnesota state officials.

Read the letters sent today here:

Background: Earlier this month, Chairman Comer called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to provide documents, communications, and records about widespread fraud that occurred under their watch. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged dozens of individuals with stealing more than $240 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program through the Minnesota-based nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Reports indicate that Minnesota officials saw early signs of fraud within Feeding Our Future but failed to intervene. Additional reporting alleges that some fraudulently obtained funds distributed through the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) were sent overseas to support terrorist organizations, including Al-Shabaab and ISIS. Whistleblowers within DHS have alleged the agency has deleted data and withheld records to cover up the fraud. To date, Governor Walz has failed to cooperate with the Committee’s request for documents and information.