Chairman Comer Releases Oversight Committee Accomplishments for 2025

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released “Restoring America Through Oversight: A 2025 Year in Review from the House Oversight Committee.” The report highlights the Committee’s accomplishments during the first session of the 119th Congress, including exposing the Biden Autopen Presidency; investigating politically motivated discrimination within the U.S. financial system; making Washington, D.C. safer and more beautiful; uncovering Biden’s Green New Deal scam; holding sanctuary mayors and governors accountable; improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the federal government; safeguarding U.S. national security; and debunking Democrats’ latest hoax against President Donald Trump.

During this period, the Oversight Committee held more than 50 hearings, passed nearly 40 bills, and conducted 35 depositions and transcribed interviews.

“The House Oversight Committee continues to live up to its reputation as the committee that never sleeps and is delivering results for the American people. We exposed the Biden Autopen Presidency, the greatest political scandal in U.S. history, and the Trump Administration is now delivering accountability. We held NPR and PBS executives accountable for using taxpayer dollars to fund propaganda, and Congress took action to defund them. We acted to keep Americans safe by codifying President Trump’s executive orders to make Washington, D.C., safe again and by holding sanctuary mayors and governors accountable for allowing criminal illegal aliens to roam free in our communities. We also exposed Biden’s Green New Deal scam, in which the Biden Administration funneled taxpayer dollars to line the pockets of Democrat-aligned organizations. Our work is not done and will continue our robust oversight in the new year to ensure the federal government operates efficiently, effectively, and transparently for the American people,” said Chairman Comer.

Read the Oversight Committee’s 2025 accomplishments here.

Related:

Comer’s House Oversight Committee drove much of 2025’s agenda and news cycle

ICYMI: House Oversight is Living Up to Its Reputation as the Committee that “Never Sleeps”