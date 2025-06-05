Comer Announces Hearing on 23andMe Bankruptcy to Safeguard Americans’ Private Genetic Data

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced a hearing on “Securing Americans’ Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale.” The hearing will explore the national security and data privacy concerns resulting from the recent bankruptcy filing of 23andMe, Inc., a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company in possession of millions of Americans’ personal DNA data. In April, Chairman Comer requested documents and information related to 23andMe’s bankruptcy filing. In May, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire 23andMe.

“The recent bankruptcy filing of 23andMe, Inc.—a company entrusted with the genetic data of more than 15 million Americans—raises serious concerns about the future security and privacy of highly sensitive American data. It is imperative that 23andMe, and other companies like it, ensure there is absolutely no legal or illegal way for foreign adversaries or anyone else to access, manipulate, and abuse American’s genetic data to advance their nefarious agendas. The House Oversight Committee has a responsibility to examine 23andMe’s bankruptcy proceedings and ensure robust safeguards are in place to protect and prevent the potential transfer or misuse of American DNA data. I look forward to discussing efforts to protect Americans and their private data with 23andMe leadership next week,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Securing Americans’ Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale”

DATE: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

Ms. Anne Wojcicki , Founder and Board Member, 23andMe, Inc.

, Founder and Board Member, 23andMe, Inc. Mr. Joe Selsavage, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, 23andMe, Inc.

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online here.