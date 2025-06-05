MPD Investigating Fairmont Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, fired and struck the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim, a juvenile male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/eTiw3yw4NgQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25081860

