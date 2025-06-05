MPD Seeks Suspect in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, snatched their property, then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/s0Tjm02kmzY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25080516

###