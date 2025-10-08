GoldPawnership and The Shoe Game Co. Announce an Unprecedented Live Whatnot Collaboration from Las Vegas/Boston

Val Zapata of The Shoe Game Co. joins Goldpawnership LIVE —bringing style & energy with luxury sneakers, shoes, handbags & wallets from Goyard, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Versace, Balenciaga, Tiffany, Cartier, Rolex, Bulgari & more. Sell designer handbags, purses, wallets & luggage with confidence. GoldPawnership buys & consigns authentic Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Hermès, YSL, Goyard & more—plus belts, clutches, backpacks, duffle & travel bags, scarves & sunglasses Luxury designer finds await—handbags, sunglasses & wallets from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Dior, Prada & Balenciaga plus jewelry & watches by Cartier, Rolex & Tiffany, all tailored for casual & avid collectors. $1.00 auction starts on luxury designer brands.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move redefining how modern audiences experience fashion and luxury, GoldPawnership, a trusted source for authentic designer handbags, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with The Shoe Game Co., founded by 27-year-old Colombian-born entrepreneur Valentina Zapata. The two innovators are uniting luxury designer handbags and streetwear culture, streaming live from Las Vegas on the Whatnot platform.Trailblazing a New Era in Fashion and Live CommerceFor years, corporate fashion has drawn sharp lines between streetwear and luxury, viewing crossover collaborations as incompatible due to demographic differences and traditional “white glove” marketing models.Lena of GoldPawnership has shattered that mindset. By organically merging the streetwear and luxury designer handbag categories, she has proven that modern consumers are not confined by outdated marketing silos. Her approach challenges the long-held belief that sneaker culture and luxury handbag collectors exist in separate worlds.“In 2025 and beyond, the traditional tunnel-vision approach to marketing no longer works,” Lena explains. “Today’s collector is multidimensional — they love both authenticity and artistry. The idea that luxury has to be exclusive or distant is outdated.”GoldPawnership’s rise reflects a wider cultural shift: luxury can be both aspirational and approachable. By combining community-driven live streaming with high-end authenticity, Lena has created a model that appeals to a new generation of collectors — one that values connection over convention.A Collaboration That Breaks Barriers“We’re very excited about this East/West collaboration,” says Lena of GoldPawnership. “This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a convergence of passion, expertise, and unparalleled inventory — happening live on Whatnot, streamed directly from Las Vegas, Nevada.”The live streaming partnership pairs GoldPawnership’s mastery of luxury designer handbags with The Shoe Game Co.’s streetwear and sneaker dominance, delivering a live shopping experience unlike anything seen before. The show will feature authentic handbags, jewelry, sneakers, and streetwear, along with exclusive giveaways — including Chanel handbags, new Nike sneakers, laptop computers, and more.“This powerhouse duo is set to redefine live shopping,” says Jeff Venice of GoldPawnership. “Lena and Valentina bring together two completely different worlds — and show that, when done right, they complement each other perfectly. Live shopping Luxury can be fun, inclusive, and authentic.”Valentina Zapata: The Self-Made Sneaker PowerhouseValentina Zapata, founder of The Shoe Game Co., represents the future of entrepreneurial streetwear. Born in Colombia, Zapata began with a small side hustle fueled by her love for sneakers. Through grit, authenticity, and energy, she transformed that passion into a thriving business empire. Zapata is a growing influential female figure in the sneaker resale market, renowned for her dynamic Whatnot live shows and genuine connection with her audience.“Valentina’s journey is inspiring,” Lena says. “She built something massive from the ground up. Her success shows what’s possible when passion meets consistency — and that’s exactly the spirit of this collaboration.”Lena of GoldPawnership: Redefining Luxury for the Modern EraLena, founder of GoldPawnership on WhatNot, began her journey selling branded t-shirts and clothing online while still in high school. Her early love for fashion evolved into a thriving business that now stands among the most respected in the live shopping online luxury resale space.Known for her authenticity, precision, and transparency, Lena has built GoldPawnership into a trusted brand representing the highest standards of integrity in the resale industry. She has achieved remarkable success — including selling four Hermès handbags in under fifteen minutes — and curates an extensive selection during her live shows Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Goyard, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and Rolex pieces.Lena’s shows on Whatnot are celebrated for their unique mix of professionalism, personality and casual environment for designer handbags. “We want viewers to enjoy the shopping experience,” she says. “Our Whatnot shows are fun and interactive — the complete opposite of the traditional brick-and-mortar model. It’s designer luxury without the pretense.”Whatnot: The Future of Live ShoppingFounded in 2019, Whatnot has become the leading social commerce platform, connecting buyers and sellers through live video and community engagement. It allows creators like Lena and Valentina to build authentic relationships with audiences while offering exclusive access to products in real time.“Whatnot isn’t just about selling — it’s about connecting,” Lena adds. “It gives us a way to engage with customers face-to-face, answer questions, and bring excitement back to shopping.”The GoldPawnership x The Shoe Game Co. collaboration, streaming live from Las Vegas, will mark a new chapter in digital retail — merging the worlds of high fashion, sneakers, and entertainment for a truly immersive experience.About GoldPawnershipGoldPawnership,, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods. Specializing in brands like Chanel, Goyard, Hermès, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, GoldPawnership offers customers access to genuine designer items in a transparent, engaging, and community-driven environment. Through its live Whatnot streams, GoldPawnership provides a fresh, interactive take on the luxury retail experience. Buying and selling diamond jewelry, coins, bullion, luxury watches, sterling silverware, gold jewelry , and designer fashion jewelry like Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Bulgrari, Cartier, David Yurman, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Chopard, Piaget, Patek Phillipe, Boucheron, Bucellati, and Boucheron.Website: www.goldpawnership.com Instagram: @goldpawnershipEmail: info@goldpawnership.comAbout The Shoe Game Co.Founded by Valentina Zapata, The Shoe Game Co. is a fast-growing sneaker and streetwear brand built on authenticity and culture. Specializing in rare and high-demand sneakers, The Shoe Game Co. connects with an audience. Female and family owned business Zapata works with family to help grow her business.

