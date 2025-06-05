State of Idaho to assist ICE in transporting dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the Idaho State Police (ISP) entered into an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the 287(g) program to transport hundreds of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho jails directly to ICE detention facilities where they will be processed for deportation.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border on his first day in office.

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Idaho will utilize the Jail Enforcement Model under the 287(g) agreement. The Jail Enforcement Model is designed to identify and process removable aliens arrested on criminal charges and held in the custody of state or local detention facilities.

Idaho will use the authority to transport the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences out of local jails.

“Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport dangerous illegal alien criminals to ICE facilities instead of being released back into our communities. These are people who pose the greatest danger to Idaho families. Idaho has taken many steps to increase our coordination with the Trump administration in the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, and I want to further strengthen our state’s partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the Biden-Harris administration,” Governor Little said.

“287g is critically important to our strategy of having the enforcement that we need to really address the criminal activities that we’ve seen out on the ground. It has been wonderful to see people jump in and be a part of it to make sure that we have not just the authorities that we need to go out there and to work, but also to have the local knowledge and the people in the community that really want to be a part of the solution. We are looking for more agreements like that across the country, and we will continue to build on it,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“I’m really encouraged to see Idaho making its communities safer by signing on with our 287(g) program. You have to remember that we’re talking about criminals — and often, they won’t take an arrest sitting down — so when local jails are allowed to turn them over to ICE in a safe setting, we don’t need to send dozens of federal law enforcement officers into the public to make arrests. Partnerships like this one keep offenders out of communities and protect our families, friends and neighbors,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

Following Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-03, the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act, ISP coordinated with DHS and ICE to determine what Idaho can do to help deliver on President Trump’s promise to better protect Americans with stronger immigration policies. Often, when a dangerous illegal alien criminal is released from jail, ICE does not have the resources to collect the individual and transport them to an authorized detention facility for deportation. As a result, the person is released back into the local community.

Under the new agreement, ISP will be authorized to spend up to $300,000 to carry out up to 100 transports over the next 12 months. Each transport will include multiple dangerous illegal alien criminals, and they will be sent to the ICE detention facility in Jefferson County. With higher profile, more dangerous criminals, ISP is authorized under the new agreement to transport the criminals to ICE detention facilities out of the state.

The new agreement also follows the spirit of House Bill 83, the Idaho Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act, which Governor Little signed on March 27 and was supported by the agriculture community.