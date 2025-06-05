Reminder: Statewide Family Support Services (FSS) Public Meeting ...

The next public meeting of the Statewide Family Support Services Committee will be held Wednesday, June 11, from 11 AM until 3 PM. You can join the meeting in person at the following locations:

Albany: Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 1



Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 1 Buffalo: 1021 Broadway, Room 433, Buffalo, NY 14212



1021 Broadway, Room 433, Buffalo, NY 14212 NYC: 25 Beaver St. OPWDD, 3rd Floor, Room 3K11, New York, NY 10004, Please bring state issued photo ID and sign-in at the security desk



25 Beaver St. OPWDD, 3rd Floor, Room 3K11, New York, NY 10004, Please bring state issued photo ID and sign-in at the security desk Long Island: 415A Oser Ave. Hauppauge, NY 11788



415A Oser Ave. Hauppauge, NY 11788 Syracuse: Syracuse: 187 Northern Concourse, Syracuse, NY 13212

Classroom 2

You may also join the meeting virtually. As a reminder, the Statewide Family Support Services (FSS) Committee meeting has transitioned to a new webcasting platform.

To view the live meeting, please visit: http://totalwebcasting.com/live/nysopwdd

To participate in public comment, you may either attend the meeting in person or sign up to participate virtually on Total Webcasting. Those who sign up for virtual public comment will receive an email with instructions on how to join the meeting and provide their comments virtually on the morning of June 11th.

Local FSS Advisory Councils throughout New York State which are made up of people with developmental disabilities and family members plan, coordinate and monitor the delivery of FSS across the state. In addition, a Statewide FSS Committee made up of one representative from each of the local FSS Advisory Councils advises OPWDD regarding families’ support needs and the design, implementation and monitoring of FSS.

To view the full schedule of public meetings, visit https://opwdd.ny.gov/events?f%5B0%5D=filter_term%3A26.