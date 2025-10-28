New CCO Policy & Procedure Manual Now Available on the OPWDD Webs...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I am delighted to announce that OPWDD’s newly updated Care Coordination Organization (CCO) Policy and Procedure Manual is now available on the OPWDD website. This revised manual reflects work done with CCOs to improve clarity and consistency of CCO program and policy guidance as identified through the Care Coordination Program Evaluation Review, conducted with the help of the American Institutes for Research (AIR).

The goal of the CCO Evaluation Review was to enhance the support people receive from their Care Managers by identifying the program’s strengths and areas for improvement. That evaluation also included a thorough review of our program and policy documents, like this manual, which has been revised to address some of the feedback we heard.

With this new manual, you will benefit from an easy-to-navigate digital policy platform now accessible in a single central location and organized into easy-to-update sections. Significantly, the manual has been adapted for an accessible web format that meets the needs of all users and can be easily translated into the top 14 spoken languages in New York State.

I am hopeful and excited about OPWDD and our CCOs’ efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of care coordination and the outcomes for people who receive care management services. This new manual lays the foundation for that work and is just the beginning.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner