Self-Direction Assessment Final Report

OPWDD hired a company called Guidehouse to look at the Self-Direction model and give suggestions about how to make improvements.

As part of the review, Guidehouse talked to people who are self directing and to the service providers that support them.

More than 9,000 people who use Self-Direction, their families, Care Coordination Organizations, Fiscal Intermediaries, and Support Brokers talked to Guidehouse about how Self-Direction is working or not working for them.

Guidehouse also looked at articles and research, data and Self Direction models in other states for new ideas about how to best support people using Self-Direction.

Guidehouse looked at the current model’s accessibility, communication, training, quality and sustainability.

For more information about the evaluation process, visit the Self-Direction Program Evaluation page.