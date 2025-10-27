Aaron’s Successful Journey Through Pathway to Employment

Aaron, a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne, has built a meaningful career through dedication and support. While he had previously worked in competitive employment on the reservation, the placement was not the right fit. With the support of his care manager, Aaron was enrolled in site-based prevocational services from 2016-2018 at the bottles warehouse, where he developed the foundational work skills he needed to succeed.

Building on that progress, Aaron, with the assistance of his Employment Specialist, Alishia, enrolled in the Pathway to Employment Program in March 2018 which provided planning and support services to help him explore career options and set goals for the future. This process led Aaron to enroll in the Employment Training Program (ETP) in February 2019 so he could gain the work experience needed to secure a permanent employment opportunity. Through ETP, Aaron began an internship at Twin Leaf in March, 2019 where he excelled. In November 2021, Aaron was officially hired as a permanent Associate at Twin Leaf and remains employed there today, thriving in his role.

“I love my job, I have friends here, and I love my customers,” Aaron shared.

His coworkers and supervisors echo his enthusiasm. One supervisor noted, “Aaron is a great worker and keeps us laughing.” Another added, “He is an amazing worker and goes above and beyond.”

Aaron’s current employment coach, Jess, checks in with him monthly to ensure things continue to go well. For his original specialist, Alishia, seeing Aaron’s journey come full circle has been especially meaningful. “He has worked so hard to get where he is, and I couldn’t be more proud,” she said.

