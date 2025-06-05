DHS Confirms Individual Wanted in Hit-and-Run with Pedestrian in Nashville is an Illegal Alien from Venezuela

Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer for this criminal illegal alien evading justice for severely injuring Zach Carach

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement confirming the suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that left 21-year-old American Zach Carach severely injured on May 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee is an illegal alien from Venezuela.

Tony Gebian Lopez Infante is wanted for allegedly striking Carach—who was visiting Nashville from Florida to celebrate his 21st birthday—with his car and fleeing the scene. Carach sustained severe injuries.

“An illegal alien who should never have been in the U.S. allegedly struck a young man who was celebrating his 21st birthday in a hit-and-run crash and is still at large. The Biden Administration released this illegal alien into our country in 2023,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This crime was preventable and is the direct result of open border policies that prioritized illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens. Secretary Noem is praying for Zachary Carach’s quick recovery. To report suspicious criminal activity or sightings of Lopez Infante, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423)--help President Trump, Secretary Noem, and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and make America safe again.”

Lopez Infante illegally entered the United States on August 1, 2023, and was released into the country on August 14, 2023, pending removal proceedings. On September 25, 2024, an immigration judge issued a final order of removal.

Lopez Infante is still at-large. Homeland Security Investigations agents are working with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to locate the suspect. This is an open investigation.

Anonymous tips may be reported on this form and via the toll-free ICE tip line, (866) 347-2423.

