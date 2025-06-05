25A2003783- Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2003783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 2025

TOWN: Swanton, VT

ACCUSED: Dylan Franolich

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

CHARGES: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16th, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation after receiving a report of a report of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child called in by a mandated reporter.

On June 5th, 2025, Dylan Franolich (27) of Swanton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, he appeared before the Franklin County Superior Court to face the aforementioned charges. Following the arraignment, Franolich was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged without bail.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 5th, 2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



