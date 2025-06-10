Desert Essence Fragrance Free Products Help Provide Relief for Those With Sensitive Skin

Desert Essence Fragrance Free products are completely devoid of known fragrance allergens

June 13 Fragrance Free Day underscores growing demand for non-irritating personal care

At Desert Essence, we can guarantee that our products carrying the ‘Fragrance Free’ name are completely devoid of known fragrance allergens that can be irritating to both nose and skin.” — Sharon Paguio, head of marketing

HAUPPAUGHE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fragrance sensitivities aren’t imaginary. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, about 2.5 million Americans have fragrance allergies, and many more are sensitive to synthetic notes found in personal care and household products 1. Fragrance can trigger headaches, skin irritation, respiratory issues, and more, especially among individuals with eczema, asthma, or autoimmune conditions.Despite this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not require manufacturers to disclose the specific components of "fragrance" on product labels 2, allowing thousands of potentially irritating chemicals to go unidentified.A national peer-reviewed survey found that 34.7% of Americans experience physical discomfort when exposed to fragranced products like soaps, shampoos, or air fresheners 3. These effects can occur in everyday environments, including public spaces and workplaces. In the same study, more than 15% of individuals reported missing work or changing jobs due to fragrance exposure in the workplace. As awareness increases, many consumers are opting for fragrance-free alternatives that support comfort and well-being.Enter legacy natural products brand Desert Essence , whose line of Fragrance Free products are specifically formulated to provide fragrance- sensitive folks with premium products that reduce the worry of allergy-inducing ingredients. These include Fragrance Free Shampoo and Conditioner, Fragrance Free Body Wash, and Fragrance Free Hand and Body Lotion. The Shampoo features Organic Jojoba, Comfrey and Green Tea, while the Conditioner also contains Sunflower Oil. The Lotion contains Organic Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Shea Butter.Children are not immune to offending fragrances: statistics show that about 12% of school age children suffer from some kind of allergies. 4 Desert Essence also offers fragrance-free products for youngsters, including a 2-in-1 Shampoo and Body Wash, and a Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray that feature soothing and nurturing ingredients such as jojoba oil, avocado oil and chamomile - perfect for sensitive young skin.“Our Fragrance Free products have become extremely popular in this sea of personal care products that are mostly loaded with fragrances,” says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Desert Essence. “People often think ‘fragrance-free’ means ‘unscented’ but that’s not necessarily true. Fragrance free products can still have a mild scent from the natural oils, herbs and extracts used. We can guarantee that our products carrying the 'Fragrance Free' name are completely devoid of known fragrance allergens that can be irritating to both nose and skin.”Desert Essence Fragrance Free products are available at www.desertessence.com , amazon.com and other online retailers, as well as select retailers nationally.# # #Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.1 WebMD. "Fragrance Allergies: What's That Smell?" WebMD, https://www.webmd.com/allergies/fragrances . Accessed June 3, 2025.2 FDA Article on Fragrances in Cosmetics:U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "Fragrances in Cosmetics." FDA, https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetic-ingredients/fragrances-cosmetics . Accessed June 3, 2025.3 Steinemann, Anne. "Fragranced consumer products: exposures and effects from emissions." Air Quality, Atmosphere & Health, vol. 9, 2016, pp. 861–866. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11869-016-0442-z 4 Statista. “Percentage of Children in the U.S. with Skin Allergies in 2022, by Age Group.” Statista Research Department, July 2023. https://www.statista.com/statistics/700351/skin-allergies-among-us-kids-by-age/

