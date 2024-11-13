Desert Essence Introduces 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash and Conditioning Detangler Spray for Kids

Desert Essence New Kid’s bathtime products are available in Fragrance Free and Green Apple Watermelon Desert Essence

New Haircare Line Makes Bath Time Naturally Fun

We know that protecting children's sensitive skin from harsh chemicals, artificial dyes and fragrances is of paramount importance to parents.” — Sharon Paguio, Vice President of Marketing

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Essence , a leading brand in natural personal care, announces the expansion of its haircare offerings with the launch of a new line specifically designed for children: Desert Essence Kids' 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash, and Desert Essence Kids' Leave-In Conditioning Detangler Spray. These gentle yet effective products are formulated to nourish and care for children’s delicate hair and skin, providing parents with safe and reliable personal care options for their little ones.The new Kids' 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash combines the cleansing power of a shampoo with the soothing effects of a body wash. Made with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, avocado oil, and chamomile, this gentle formula helps maintain the natural moisture balance of hair and skin while delivering a thorough cleanse. Suitable for all hair and skin types, this versatile product ensures a tear-free and enjoyable bath time experience. Available in Green Apple Watermelon, and Fragrance-free varieties.Complementing the shampoo, the Kids' Leave-In Conditioning Detangler Spray is a must-have for managing tangles and keeping hair smooth and manageable. Infused with plant-powered ingredients such as jojoba oil, avocado oil, and chamomile, this lightweight, non-greasy spray works quickly to reduce breakage and make hair easier to comb through—whether wet or dry. The detangling spray leaves hair soft, shiny, and tangle-free, all while being gentle on sensitive scalps. Available in Green Apple Watermelon, and Fragrance-free varieties.The launch of Desert Essence’s new kids’ line coincides with significant growth in the Kids Personal Care Market. Valued at USD 81.81 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach USD 137.11 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99% from 2023 to 2030(1). With this expansion, Desert Essence continues its commitment to offering high-quality, natural products that cater to the unique needs of every family member.Understanding the ingredients in personal care products and their suitability for children’s use is a challenge faced by many parents. To help them, the Environmental Working Group offers a comprehensive Safety Guide to Children’s Personal Care Products at https://www.ewg.org/skindeep , which includes multiple products from Desert Essence.“We are excited to offer parents natural alternatives to kids’ shampoos, body washes and conditioners because we know that protecting sensitive skin from harsh chemicals, artificial dyes and fragrances is of paramount importance,” says Sharon Paguio, vice president of marketing. “It continues to be our goal to use sustainably sourced ingredients to create gentle formulas inspired by Nature,” she notes.Leaping Bunny Certified, the new line includes colorful packaging featuring friendly characters BunBun and Wally the Whale. BunBun also features on Desert Essence’s popular children’s oral care line which includes Tutti Frutti and Green Apple Watermelon Toothpaste Gel. Both products are formulated for ages 6 months to 6 years, are carrageenan- and fluoride-free, and made safe to swallow.Desert Essence Kids' 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash (SRP $12.99) and Kids' Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray (SRP $12.99) are available for purchase online at www.desertessence.com and at select retailers nationwide.# # #Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation(1) J., S. (n.d.). Kids Personal Care Market Size, share & growth: Report, 2030. Kids Personal Care Market Size, Share & Growth | Report, 2030. https://www.kingsresearch.com/kids-personal-care-market

