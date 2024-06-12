Desert Essence Introduces Innovative Ceramide Skincare Duo for Nourished, Hydrated Skin

Desert Essence Introduces Innovative Ceramide Skincare Duo Desert Essence Desert Essence's Moisturizing Ceramide Cream and Desert Essence Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser

New Moisturizing Ceramide Cream and Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser are designed to support and nourish the skin's natural moisture barrier

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Essence , a trusted name in natural personal care, is excited to announce the launch of two new skincare essentials: Desert Essence Moisturizing Ceramide Cream and Desert Essence Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser . Crafted with a blend of hydrating ingredients including ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid), these products are designed to support and nourish the skin's natural moisture barrier, leaving it soft, smooth, and refreshed.Renowned for their moisturizing properties and their capacity to enhance skin barrier function, ceramides are used in skincare formulations to promote healthy and hydrated skin. According to Global Market Insights(1), the Ceramide Market was valued at USD 375.2 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.Desert Essence’s Moisturizing Ceramide Cream is a luxurious moisturizer that replenishes and soothes the skin. Formulated with three different ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and AHA, this cream deeply hydrates and reduces irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Shea butter, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and olive oil work together to moisturize and rejuvenate the skin without leaving a greasy residue.Complementing the Moisturizing Ceramide Cream, Desert Essence’s Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser is a gentle yet effective cleanser that nourishes and cleanses the skin. Enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and AHA, this cleanser supports the skin's natural moisture barrier while removing dirt, excess oil, and impurities. Jojoba oil, avocado oil, and olive oil provide additional moisturization, leaving the skin smooth, calm, and refreshed.Both products are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality and purity. With their innovative formulas and nourishing ingredients, the Desert Essence Moisturizing Ceramide Cream and Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser are designed to become skincare routine staples."We're thrilled to introduce this new ceramide line to customers looking for effective solutions for hydrated, healthy-looking skin," says Christine Allmer, director of marketing for Desert Essence. "With their unique blends of sustainably sourced ingredients, these products deliver powerful results while remaining gentle on the skin. We're confident that they will become essential components of our customers' daily skincare routines."Desert Essence Moisturizing Ceramide Cream (SRP $17.99) and Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser (SRP $13.99) are now available for purchase online at www.desertessence.com , as well as at select retailers nationwide.(1)Ceramide market size, Share & Global Forecast Report - 2032. Global Market Insights Inc. (n.d.). https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ceramide-market # # #Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

Desert Essence Certified Cruelty Free Through Leaping Bunny ... It’s Only Natural to Care!