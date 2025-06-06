Ikaria Capital Closes $270M Loan, $30M Preferred Equity for 24-Property Senior Care Acquisition in Pacific Northwest

Ikaria Capital Group Closes $270 Million Term Loan and $30 Million in Preferred Equity Capital Group Headed by Jason Dopoulos and Ken Gould,

Ikaria Capital funds $270M loan, $30M equity for acquisition of 24 skilled nursing and senior housing properties in the Pacific Northwest.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikaria Capital Group , a leading provider of tailored debt solutions for the senior living and healthcare sectors, is pleased to announce the successful funding of a $270 million term loan and $30 Million preferred equity investment for a national private healthcare real estate investment group to support the acquisition of a 24-property skilled nursing and senior housing portfolio located in the Pacific Northwest.First Citizens Bank led the bank syndicate in providing the first mortgage financing for the acquisition.The portfolio encompasses facilities across multiple states, each with varying levels of acuity. The existing management team will continue to operate the facilities and will retain an equity stake in the real estate following the closing. Leveraging its deep expertise in bridge-to-FHA/HUD transactions, with the anticipated FHA/HUD takeout being provided by Ikaria Capital Group.Ikaria Capital Group specializes in bridge lending, permanent lending, asset-based lending, and capital advisory services, with a focus on the senior living and healthcare sectors. The firm’s team boasts over 100 years of combined experience and has closed more than $12 billion in deals throughout their careers.For more information about Ikaria Capital Group and its services, please visit www.ikariacg.com

