Mississippi Lottery Ending 8 Scratch-Off Games

Games’ 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Will Award More Than $1 Million in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for eight scratch-off games.

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #84 – $10 Win It All with a top prize of $200,000

with a top prize of $200,000 Game #99 – $10 Cash Winfall with a top prize of $200,000

with a top prize of $200,000 Game #137 – $5 Cash Blast with a top prize of $100,000

with a top prize of $100,000 Game #148 – $5 Bonus Cashword with a top prize of $75,000

with a top prize of $75,000 Game #154 – $10 Hamilton with a top prize of $200,000

with a top prize of $200,000 Game #165 – $10 100X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $200,000

with a top prize of $200,000 Game #170 – $5 Money Maker with a top prize of $100,000

with a top prize of $100,000 Game #178 – $1 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner with a top prize of $5,000

Players have until Monday, October 6, 2025, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Players have until Monday, October 6, 2025, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

NASCAR Powerball Playoff Crowns Three New Winners

The Mississippi Lottery conducted the fifth drawing of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff earlier today with three players from Lumberton, Bay Springs, and Forest each securing a $2,500 prize and a spot to compete in the national NASCAR Powerball Playoff for a chance the win $1 million.

Two more drawings remain. On June 19, three more winners will each claim $2,000 in cash. To receive an entry form, sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider at www.mslottery.com.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $223 million with an estimated cash value of $99.4 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $44 million with an estimated cash value of $19.7 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $37.4 million with an estimated cash value of $16.75 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000 after an all-time high $1.25 million jackpot was hit Wednesday night. The ticket was purchased at Mart 69 in Columbus.

6/5/2025