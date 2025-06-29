ArtistOnTheGo Expands Production: On the Road in Search of the Next Great Story

Herb Bardavid, New York-based fine art photographer, featured in ArtistOnTheGo ArtistOnTheGo visits Saint Helena Island to spotlight the powerful work of Cleo Michel In the mystical landscape of Santa Fe, Shan Ogdemli opens a portal of art and spirit before the cameras of Vivid Arts TV.

ArtistOnTheGo continues its global journey capturing artists in their spaces with cinematic storytelling. The next great story may already be on the road.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtistOnTheGo, the original docuseries from Vivid Arts TV, continues its international production journey, filming on location across the United States and preparing to travel through Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America through June 2026.

Created by visionary producer Viviana Puello and directed by award-winning filmmaker Alan Grimandi, the series offers a cinematic portrait of artists within their own creative sanctuaries. Each 15-minute episode captures not just the art, but the soul behind it—inviting viewers into a deeper conversation about place, purpose, and the power of beauty in uncertain times.

With filming now in motion and submissions open, the series continues its search for new talent—creative voices whose work carries emotional truth, cultural relevance, and timeless resonance. From tucked-away studios in historic towns to emerging creative enclaves along the southern coast, ArtistOnTheGo travels not only across landscapes, but into the heart of human expression.

“This is not a tour—it’s a pilgrimage,” Puello shares. “Everywhere we go, there is a sense that something sacred is unfolding. Each story is a thread in something much larger than we imagined.”

Filmed entirely on location, the series avoids performance and polish. What emerges instead is something honest and lasting: the quiet sound of an artist at work, the scent of oil paint on wood floors, the rhythm of conversation between soul and canvas. These elements are not staged—they’re simply allowed to exist, to breathe, and to be seen.

Each episode is shaped by authenticity and resonance. The production team follows no formula, allowing each artist’s unique rhythm to guide the narrative. The result is a body of work that speaks across cultures and continents, reminding viewers of art’s ability to bridge distance and offer reflection.

“This series is about attention,” says Grimandi. “We show up, we listen, we witness. That’s it. No spectacle—just truth.”

The tone of ArtistOnTheGo is intentional, grounded, and cinematic. Viewers won’t find fast cuts or flashy edits. What they will find is atmosphere: the light filtering through a studio window, the sound of tools against wood, the silent decision before a brushstroke. These details, often missed, become the heartbeat of the story.

In a world overwhelmed by noise and speed, the series offers a gentle counterpoint. It centers on presence—on the belief that art is not only something we make, but something we live. And by documenting artists in their own creative ecosystems, ArtistOnTheGo preserves more than process; it preserves identity, place, and cultural memory.

ArtistOnTheGo will premiere in September 2025 and stream globally through the Vivid Arts TV Channel—available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Google Play, and iOS App Store—and online at VividArts.tv. The series is also accompanied by feature articles in ArtTour International Magazine and editorial storytelling across digital platforms.

As the road stretches forward and new locations come into view, one can only wonder where the next great creative story will be found—and what quiet brilliance is waiting, undiscovered, just beyond the next bend.

