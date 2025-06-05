Wiste’s Meat Market Recalls Blueberry Wild Rice Summer Sausage and Original and Cheddar Beef Sticks Due to Improper Processing

Wiste’s Meat Market of Janesville, MN is voluntarily recalling three meat products that may have become adulterated due to improper processing procedures and which were produced without inspection. Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) inspectors discovered during a routine inspection that 116 pounds of product had been produced without an approved process and without the required state inspection to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of the product.

The MDA and the company have not received any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of this product.

Wiste’s Meat Market products subject to this recall include 38 pounds of Blueberry Wild Rice Summer Sausage with a pack date of May 23, 2025, 70 pounds of Original Beef Sticks with a pack date of May 31, 2025 and 8 pounds of Cheddar Cheese Beef Sticks with a pack date of May 31, 2025. The product also bears the establishment number “891” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection on the label.

The beef products were sold at the following locations:

Wiste’s Meat Market retail location, 208 North Main Street, Janesville, MN

Wiste’s Meat Market retail location, 116 S 3rd St, Waterville, MN

Anyone concerned they may have become ill from consuming the products should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Wiste’s Meat Market. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ryan Landkammer at Wiste’s Meat Market at (507) 234-6278.

###

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us