VSSL Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Partners and New Product Launches

VSSL strengthens its presence in key international markets while continuing to lead innovation in adventure-ready coffee gear

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSSL, the design-driven brand known for its innovative outdoor gear and premium coffee essentials, is proud to announce major strides in its global growth strategy. The company welcomes new global distribution partners, will be participating in the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Marketplace, and expands their presence into the United Kingdom and Australia—laying the foundation for a breakout year in 2025 and beyond.This summer, VSSL expands their retail presence overseas as the brand begins partnership with Sheldon and Hammond in Australia and Housed and Harnessed in the UK. These strategic partnerships expand access to key outdoor, lifestyle, and coffee retailers. The expanded reach is designed to better serve VSSL’s growing customer base and support the brand's mission of delivering reliable, purpose-built gear that’s trusted in the wild—and at home.In the United States, VSSL deepens its commitment to specialty retail through expanded sales representation. VSSL has strategically partnered with seasoned sales agencies to bolster its presence across North America, ensuring that its innovative outdoor gear and premium coffee essentials reach a broader audience through trusted retail channels. These new sales partners across North America include CJ Rep in New England and Rodriguez Sales in the Southwest. CJ Rep brings twenty plus years of experience in the outdoor sales industry while Rodriguez Sales brings an enhanced focus on both outdoor and lifestyle products.Complementing its expanded sales strategy, VSSL will participate in the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Marketplace—a premier collective of independently owned outdoor retailers committed to quality, service, and sustainability. Based in North Carolina, the alliance represents over 80 of the most trusted specialty retailers across the U.S., making it ideal for VSSL’s community-driven approach. This partnership aligns with VSSL’s mission to support independent retail, foster authentic relationships, and reach customers who value durable, design-forward gear. By joining Grassroots, VSSL taps into a network that prioritizes meaningful brand storytelling, experiential retail, and long-term collaboration—values that mirror VSSL’s own philosophy.VSSL expands its product portfolio with gear designed for both core adventurers and travelers. Launching in June, the Expanded AeroPress Assortment brings a full suite of brewing bundles—like the AeroPress Go Plus + Java Grinder, AeroPress XL + Java Grinder, and a range of filters in both paper and stainless steel—reflecting VSSL’s continued commitment to elevating the outdoor coffee experience. In July, the new Tailgate Mat debuts as a rugged, portable surface ideal for campsite cooking, gear prep, or post-surf coffee sessions.These new additions continue VSSL’s broader effort to build a versatile brewing ecosystem, offering more ways for customers to make great coffee anywhere—whether they’re deep in the backcountry or brewing in the backyard. With a growing community of loyal users, strategic retail partners, and a focused commitment to product innovation, VSSL is set to make a significant impact in both outdoor and coffee categories worldwide.For partnership inquiries or product samples please contact:

