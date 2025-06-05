Martin Scorsese Kicks Off Global Countdown to Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday at Tribeca Festival

Compassion Rising World Tour Dalai Lama Celebrates 90 Years Kundun Movie Poster

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world will soon unite in a global celebration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6. Kicking off the 30-day countdown on June 6 at the renowned 2025 Tribeca Festival, is a special 35 mm screening of Kundun, the 1997 Oscar nominated biopic about the early life of the Dalai Lama by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The event marks one of the first Tour Stops on the Compassion Rising World Tour — a global movement launched by the International Campaign for Tibet to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. In celebration of the occasion, the Central Tibetan Administration has declared 2025 the Year of Compassion.

The Compassion Rising campaign seeks to ignite a worldwide wave of compassion, courage and conscience, inviting individuals, communities and partners worldwide to create a series of tour stops that embody the Dalai Lama’s enduring vision of a more compassionate world.

This screening of Kundun, marks a special place in the hearts of Tibetans. The film will be introduced by Mr. Scorsese. The Tibetan community is gathering to join this special screening with joy and festivities.

“As the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, we are not just celebrating a life — we are celebrating a force of compassion that has touched every corner of the world. His message is a call to awaken the best in humanity: courage without anger, strength without violence, and love without limits. This global tribute is our collective effort to carry that light forward.” said Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet.

Details about global events and activations can be found at CompassionRising.com. Media kits and assets will be available following the June 6th countdown event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.