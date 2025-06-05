MDC fisheries biologist says these 5 areas ‘fit the bill’ for anglers this summer

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers of all skill levels to discover nature this summer at five recommended areas in southeast Missouri. From serene streams to family-friendly urban lakes, abundant opportunities to connect with nature and reel in memorable catches are only a short drive away.

Whether you’re after bass, catfish, or trout, MDC Fisheries Biologist Salvador Mondragon recommends these areas below for natural beauty, excellent fish populations, and public access:

Perry County Community Lake (Perry County)

Tywappity Community Lake (Scott County)

Lake Girardeau Conservation Area (Cape Girardeau County)

Robert G. Delaney Lake Conservation Area (Mississippi County)

Old Plantation Access (Cape Girardeau County)

“Missouri has some of the best fishing in the Midwest,” said Mondragon. “Whether you’re looking for a quiet getaway or a place to teach your kids how to fish, there’s a spot nearby that will fit the bill.”

Before heading out, anglers are reminded to check regulations and ensure they have the appropriate permits. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov.

Plan your next fishing trip, find fish attractors, and manage your permits with MO Fishing, MDC’s free mobile app available on Google Play and App Store.

For maps, fishing reports, and tips, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing.