Explore these five hand-picked MDC areas in Missouri Ozarks on National Trails Day

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians of all ages to celebrate National Trails Day on June 7 by exploring the state’s more than 1,100 miles of scenic conservation area trails.

National Trails Day, observed annually on the first Saturday in June, is a nationwide celebration of outdoor recreation that encourages people to discover and enjoy America’s trail systems.

MDC is proud to offer free and public access to hiking, biking, and nature-viewing trails across Missouri’s diverse landscapes.

Cody McKee, MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist, aptly describes trails as gateways to Missouri’s natural beauty.

“Whether you seek a peaceful woodland walk, a family-friendly outing, or an exhilarating rugged adventure, MDC’s conservation areas cater to diverse interests,” he said. “National Trails Day presents an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and reconnect with the environment.”

Here are some featured MDC areas in Missouri Ozarks that you can explore:

Marguerite Bray Conservation Area offers 3 trail loops: the ¼ mile Field trail, 1/2-mile Bray Trail, and 1.5-mile Full Moon Trail. Each of these are loops that end back where you started. This area has a focus on education and includes interpretive signage. There are signs scattered around the creek and ponds on the area showing tracks of different animals you might encounter, and this could be a fun activity for smaller kids even if not hiking.

Cedar Gap Conservation Area , 1.6-mile loop trail along the headwaters of Bryant Creek, is a great place for wildlife viewing. Many types of wildflowers and birds can be seen along the trail, along with several small waterfalls. The area has an ADA accessible privy and plenty of parking.

Dean Davis Conservation Area , a 1.3-mile loop, was supposed to be a community lake, but it never held water, and there are sinkholes along the trail that show evidence of why it never did. The trail takes you along the dam and spillway. The area also features a static archery range and offers ADA accessible parking and privy.

Angeline Conservation Area , offers an approximately 1-mile Lick Log Hollow Nature Trail loop, and has signage labeling different species of trees. The highlight of the trail is a bridge and platform overlooking a small shut in. This is a good choice for families. Nearby is the trailhead for the equestrian trails, with two privies, picnic area, and a small lake. The equestrian trail loop is more than 9.5 miles.

Archie and Gracie Vanderhoef Memorial State Forest, a loop trail just under a mile long, winds through the forest and along a prong of the South Fork of Spring River, and a wooden platform overlooks the creek. The area offers ADA accessible parking lot and privy, with a picnic area and fire ring at the trail entrance. The area is kid-friendly, with plenty of frogs and crawdads to be seen.

If you’re a dog lover and enjoy hiking alongside your furry companion, McKee shares some insights. Dogs are generally welcome on MDC trails, but there are specific rules and guidelines to follow.

He said dogs must always be kept on leashes, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Some trails and areas may have additional restrictions, so it’s advisable to check the specific regulations before embarking on your hike. Furthermore, downloading a map in advance can be a helpful tool to enhance your outdoor experience, McKee added.

He emphasized that National Trails Day serves as a call to stewardship.

“MDC encourages volunteers to contribute to trail maintenance, invasive species removal, and nature education initiatives,” said McKee.

In addition to self-guided trail exploration, MDC staff and volunteers organize various guided hikes and educational programs to celebrate National Trails Day. For more information about these events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

For more information on how to support Missouri trails and conservation efforts, visit mdc.mo.gov/help.

While exploring, don’t forget to carry these valuable free apps: All Trails, Merlin, Seek, and eBird.

MDC reminds all trail users to dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, and adhere to Leave No Trace principles to safeguard Missouri’s natural beauty.

For detailed information about MDC trails or to locate a conservation area near you, visit mdc.mo.gov. Additionally, download the free MDC MO Outdoors app on Google Play or App Store.