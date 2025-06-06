Community Boss Brings Parking, Amenity, and Enforcement Solutions to Apartmentalize 2025

Stop unauthorized parking, create additional revenue, manage amenity access, and enforce community rules with ease.

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Boss will be exhibiting in booth 1201 at the annual NAA Apartmentalize conference in Las Vegas. Team members will be on hand to demo products and integrations and identify solutions for property managers struggling with parking problems, enforcement challenges, and amenity management.

Attendees should visit booth 1201 if they want to:

● Make guest parking fair & stop parking abuse

● Enforce parking rules & reduce tows

● Accurately track all resident vehicles

● Identify unauthorized vehicles & live-in “guests”

● Manage amenity reservations & access easily

● Keep non-residents out of amenity & pool areas

● Enhance community security

● Create additional revenue with parking permits & rentable items

The software company will be showcasing several exciting new integrations and features at the upcoming show for their three products: Parking Boss, Amenity Boss, and Welcome Boss.

Booth visitors will be able to see new integrations with Pando Electric, Flock Safety, and RemoteLock in action through demos of the software and NFC-enabled Boss Tags. These integrations are especially exciting for managers looking to bring modern amenities and enhanced security to their communities.

“We’re always looking at what our customers need and seeking new ways to solve the problems communities face,” said Joel DuChesne, Co-Founder of Community Boss. “We feel good about integrating with partners who offer modern solutions that can help ease those pain points, and look forward to sharing those at Apartmentalize.”

For those who want to streamline their tech stack, Community Boss integrates with property management systems such as Yardi, RealPage, and Entrata.

Community Boss will also be showcasing a new, custom enforcement tool built around LPR cameras and AI to drastically decrease parking patrol time and identify repeat parking problems.

“I’m very excited to see the smiles on our clients’ faces when they get their hands on our latest AI-driven enforcement tools,” said Marques Oliver, Director of Enforcement at Community Boss. “What used to take 20 minutes can now take as little as two.”

To learn more about Community Boss or to get a demo and quote, visit communityboss.com/demo.

About Community Boss

Community Boss delivers parking, amenity, and mapping solutions to the apartment, HOA, and condo industries. Community Boss makes communities better to live in, easier to manage, and more valuable to own through their innovative prop-tech stack that simplifies shared living.

