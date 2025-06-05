2025 BOCA RATON BOWL TO BE PLAYED DECEMBER 23

2025 Boca Raton Bowl Logo

BOCA RATON BOWL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown begins for the most anticipated college football event of the year in Palm Beach County! The 12th Annual Boca Raton Bowl will light up Flagler Credit Union Stadium with great football action and fan fest fun on December 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3.“The Boca Raton Bowl continues to be a can’t-miss celebration of college football and this year will be no exception. We’re excited to once again showcase top-tier talent and deliver a first-class experience for fans, partners and the community,” said Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley.The Boca Raton Bowl, a postseason college football bowl game owned and operated by ESPN Events, has agreements with five conferences (American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference) plus select independents for berths in this year’s game. The game has logged 11 successful years with cumulative viewership surpassing 30 million households and total sponsoring value over $250 million. Over 50 Boca Raton Bowl alumni have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft and dozens more have entered the league as undrafted free agents.The two teams selected to compete in the 2025 Boca Raton Bowl will be announced on December 7 following the weekend’s conference championship games.“Each year, this game brings the energy of bowl season to life in a setting unlike any other. We can’t wait to welcome fans, teams, and viewers nationwide back to Boca Raton and the Palm Beaches,” added Mosley.For game, ticket and sponsorship information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.About ESPN EventsESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X or YouTube pages.Media Contacts:Boca Raton Bowl/ESPN:Paige Kornblue at Paige.Kornblue@ESPN.comLocal Media:Melissa Perlman at Melissa@blueivy.coESPN:Danny Chi at Danny.C.Chi@ESPN.comAndrea DiCristoforo at Andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com

