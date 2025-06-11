Tim Moran Completes Purchase of Gosch Ford Hemet, Gosch Chevrolet, and Gosch Hyundai

Tim Moran acquires Gosch Ford, Chevrolet, and Hyundai in Hemet, continuing a 60-year legacy with a fresh vision under the new Tim Moran Auto Group.

HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant moment for the Southern California automotive landscape, Tim Moran has officially acquired Gosch Ford Hemet, Gosch Chevrolet, and Gosch Hyundai from the Gosch family, ushering in a new chapter for a legacy that spans more than 60 years.Under the new ownership, the dealerships have been renamed: Tim Moran Ford Hemet (formerly Gosch Ford Hemet)Tim Moran Chevrolet Hemet (formerly Gosch Chevrolet)Tim Moran Hyundai Hemet (formerly Gosch Hyundai)Together with the Tim Moran Collision Center, these stores now operate under the newly formed Tim Moran Auto Group —a unified brand focused on exceptional service, innovation, and community connection.The acquisition includes all real estate and 10 acres of undeveloped land within the Hemet Auto Mall, paving the way for future expansion and potential new franchises. This strategic move reinforces Moran’s long-term commitment to the Hemet and Inland Empire Primary Market Area (PMA), now one of the fastest-growing PMAs in Southern California. With over 10,000 homes built in the past five years and another 10,000 in development, the area’s explosive growth positions the Tim Moran Auto Group for long-term success.The purchase of Gosch Ford Hemet is particularly meaningful. Originally established in 1964, it served as the foundation of the Gosch Auto Group. After six decades of family leadership, the Gosch family has entrusted its legacy to Tim Moran—a seasoned auto industry leader and long-time business partner.Moran, who began his automotive career in 2000, brings 25 years of industry experience marked by operational excellence and high-performing teams. His nearly two-decade partnership with the Gosch Auto Group was instrumental in its growth.“When we decided to sell the auto group after COVID, I didn’t know what I would do,” said Moran. “I’m certainly too young to retire.”While the original plan was to sell all six Gosch dealerships as a package, the stores were ultimately sold in parts. After the sale of Gosch’s Toyota and San Diego Ford locations, Moran focused on acquiring the Hemet operations.“I’ve spent nearly 20 years with an amazing team here, and I want to continue to grow with them,” he said. “My goal is to build on the foundation the Gosch family laid, while bringing in fresh ideas to enhance the customer experience.”Experienced Team, Same FacesA defining strength of the Tim Moran Auto Group is the continuity of its staff—many of whom have been with the dealership for over a decade. In fact, half the employees have served more than 10 years, offering customers the same trusted faces and expertise they’ve come to rely on.“Our staff is the heart of this dealership,” Moran said. “Their experience and dedication make us who we are.”Rooted in Community, Committed to ServiceMoran is clear that while the name has changed, the core values remain. The customer-first approach and deep ties to the Hemet community will continue.“We’re not just here to sell cars—we’re part of this community,” Moran said. “That’s been true for 60 years, and it’s not changing under my leadership.”The Tim Moran Family PlanAs part of the dealership's new direction, Moran has introduced the Tim Moran Family Plan—a value-added program offered with every new vehicle purchase. Designed to enhance ownership, the Family Plan is a reflection of Moran’s commitment to long-term customer care. Full details are available at timmorancan.com/tim-moran-family-plan.“The Family Plan is our way of saying thank you,” Moran noted. “It’s about building relationships and ensuring our customers feel like part of the Tim Moran family.”Fleet Sales Department LaunchTo better serve local businesses, the group is launching a dedicated Fleet Sales Department, offering tailored solutions for small and large commercial vehicle needs.“There’s a real need for professional, reliable fleet support in the area,” Moran said. “We’re here to deliver that with the same level of care and service our retail customers receive.”About the Gosch Auto GroupFounded in 1964 by Jack Gosch with the opening of Jack Gosch Ford in Hemet, the Gosch Auto Group became one of Southern California’s most respected dealership networks, representing several major automotive brands. While this sale marks a new chapter for the Hemet locations and several other dealerships within the original group, the Gosch family continues its long-standing automotive legacy through the ownership and operation of Gosch Ford Temecula. Known for its integrity, service, and community commitment, the Gosch name has long been synonymous with excellence throughout the Inland Empire.Welcome to the Tim Moran Auto GroupThe Tim Moran Auto Group invites the community to visit its three locations in the Hemet Auto Mall—Tim Moran Ford, Tim Moran Chevrolet, and Tim Moran Hyundai. With competitive pricing, knowledgeable staff, and outstanding service, the group is equipped to meet a wide range of automotive needs.From rugged Ford trucks to family-friendly Hyundai SUVs and reliable Chevrolet sedans, customers will find a full selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. The dealership’s user-friendly website makes it easy to browse inventory, apply for financing, and schedule service online.As Moran puts it: “When others can’t, Tim Moran Can.”

