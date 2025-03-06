Tim Moran Auto Group Announces the Appointment of Mark W Lamplugh Jr as Chief Marketing Officer

Tim Moran Auto Group Mark W Lamplugh Jr

New CMO to Drive Strategic Growth, Enhanced Marketing Initiatives, and Community Engagement for the Southern California Automotive Powerhouse

We want to expand aggressively in Southern California, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and build relationships in the communities—Mark has the track record to make that happen.” — Tim Moran

HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Moran Auto Group is proud to announce the appointment of Mark W Lamplugh Jr as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic move came after the auto group, led by automotive veteran Tim Moran, officially launched in early 2024 after purchasing the dealerships from Gosch Auto Group. Mark brings a robust background in marketing approaches, advanced technology, automotive sales and community service, making this collaboration poised to redefine the automotive retail experience in Southern California.With nearly two decades of experience in strategic marketing, automotive sales, and business development, Mark has garnered recognition for driving growth in various industries, including healthcare, nonprofit, and SaaS. He is the author of the AI Marketing Playbook—a guide that explores the powerful intersection of AI and modern marketing tactics. As a contributor to Entrepreneur media and other Industry publications, he has become known for leveraging data-driven insights, advanced digital tools, and creative strategies to cultivate brand visibility, drive sales and expansion.A Proven Track Record of GrowthIn previous roles, Mark has achieved game-changing results, including growing one company—from $700 million in annually to $1.3 billion. His expertise in marketing, coupled with a hands-on approach, has enabled him to implement high-level strategies and detail-oriented tactics across multiple sectors. From reputation management, PPC campaigns to AI lead generation and CRM overhauls, he consistently delivers both short-term wins and sustainable long-term growth.“I’ve always believed in rolling up my sleeves in every facet of marketing,” Mark says. “Whether it’s building a social media campaign, designing video content, or implementing AI chat features, my goal is to make sure each initiative drives results. I’m excited to bring this philosophy to Tim Moran Auto Group.”Street-Level Marketing and National ReachOne of the unique assets Mark brings to the Tim Moran Auto Group is his weekly TV show, Street Level Marketing, set to air on business networks across U.S. cable markets, Mexico, South America, and stream on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon. This significant presence provides a platform to showcase inventory, community initiatives, and success stories to a vast audience.“Marketing is more than just advertising; it’s about telling a story that resonates with people,” Mark explains. “Street Level Marketing will highlight innovative campaigns and the human narratives behind brands. I look forward to featuring TMAG on this platform, providing us with a substantial market advantage as we cultivate deeper connections with customers and automotive enthusiasts alike.”Community Involvement and Nonprofit LeadershipWhile best known for his marketing acumen, Mark is also deeply committed to philanthropic work. He serves on several nonprofits, focusing on causes that impact first responders and health-related initiatives, as a fourth-generation firefighter and captain, he understands the value of community service and strives to align business objectives with social impact.“I’ve always believed that business growth and community involvement go hand in hand,” Mark notes. “Tim Moran Auto Group has a wonderful opportunity to further invest in Hemet and the surrounding areas by partnering with local community-based organizations, which not only elevates our brand but also creates positive change.”Quotes from Tim Moran“Mark is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next chapter,” says Tim Moran, founder and Principal of Tim Moran Auto Group. “We officially launched in early 2024, and his combination of AI-driven marketing, hands-on operational know-how, and passion for community service is a perfect match. We want to expand aggressively in Southern California, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and build relationships in the communities—Mark has the track record to make that happen.”Moran continues, “I’m excited about the synergy we’ll create. He has proven he can drive amazing results, having scaled organizations in healthcare, SAAS, Real Estate, and nonprofits. Bringing that skill set to the automotive industry with his prior automotive sales experience is a game-changer.”A Hands-On, High-Impact ApproachAs the new CMO, Mark will head all aspects of marketing, including brand development, digital advertising, social media, SEO, and community outreach. His signature working style involves hands-on engagement: everything from rolling out AI-based chat systems to building strategic alliances with local business partners. With 22 written recommendations from industry leaders, Mark has consistently earned praise for his “always-on” work ethic, transparency, and collaborative spirit.“For me, success isn’t just about hitting sales numbers,” Mark explains. “It’s about building an environment where everyone thrives—our employees, customers, and the community. My leadership style is 24/7, always looking for ways to innovate. I won’t rest until we’ve established as the go-to destination for top-tier automotive sales and service.”Origins and ImpactThe Tim Moran Auto Group, under Moran’s leadership, has ambitious plans for the Hemet, California, region and beyond. Moran purchased the dealerships from Gosch Auto Group and aims to revitalize the retail automotive landscape by integrating advanced technology that streamlined operations.“Tim is all about blending technology and personal service,” says Mark. “That aligns perfectly with my background in AI marketing and the concept of combining data-driven insights with human connection. We plan to transform how customers engage with us—both online and in-person—making every touchpoint memorable, personalized, and efficient.”Looking AheadWith the group’s official launch in early 2024, both Moran and Mark are dedicated to preparing a robust strategy for expansion. This includes opening additional locations, forging new vendor partnerships, and introducing innovative campaigns that leverage Mark’s unique media reach and national cable exposure.“This is an extremely exciting time for the automotive industry—technological advancements are reshaping customer expectations and experiences,” Mark explains. “We intend to be at the forefront of these changes, and I’m honored to join the team to help lead the way.”About Tim Moran Auto GroupTim Moran Auto Group is a forthcoming automotive powerhouse in Hemet, California, founded by entrepreneur Tim Moran, who purchased the dealerships from Gosch Auto Group. With a focus on exceptional customer service, community engagement, and a passion for innovation, the group aims to be a leader in the Southern California.For more information, visit Tim Moran Auto Group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.