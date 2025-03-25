Tim Moran Auto Group Launches Fleet Division for Sales and Service, Appoints Dina Castanon as Fleet Director

Tim Moran Auto Group

Tim Moran Auto Group's New Fleet Division Delivers Customized Solutions for Southern California Businesses



HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Moran Auto Group , a trusted name in automotive excellence across Southern California, proudly announces the launch of its dedicated Fleet Division for Sales and Service. This division is specifically designed to meet the evolving fleet needs of businesses across Riverside County and surrounding areas, providing tailored fleet solutions at Tim Moran Chevrolet, Tim Moran Ford , and Tim Moran Hyundai , all conveniently located at the Hemet Auto Mall.Leading this exciting new initiative is newly appointed Fleet Director Dina Castanon, whose extensive background in fleet management and customer service positions her perfectly to elevate the group’s offerings and build meaningful relationships with local businesses."We’re thrilled to introduce our Fleet Division to directly address the growing demands of Southern California’s businesses," said Tim Moran, President and Owner. "We’ve built our reputation by understanding and meeting the diverse needs of our customers—be it families or companies. With Dina at the helm, we will deliver the exceptional service and value our community has come to expect."Meeting Southern California’s Business DemandsSouthern California’s economy depends heavily on reliable, efficient fleet vehicles, supporting key industries such as construction, logistics, healthcare, and small businesses. Recognizing the unique regional requirements, Tim Moran Auto Group’s Fleet Division will offer comprehensive fleet sales, specialized maintenance, and personalized support to minimize downtime and maximize productivity for local enterprises."Local businesses require partners who understand their operational needs, not just vehicle providers," said Mark Lamplugh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Moran Auto Group. "Our Fleet Division is committed to supporting businesses from initial acquisition through ongoing maintenance, leveraging our decades of automotive expertise. Dina’s leadership ensures this division will deliver exactly what businesses need to succeed."Dina Castanon: A Proven Industry LeaderCustomer reviews across platforms like DealerRater highlight the exceptional experiences provided by Tim Moran Auto Group. With over 1,100 positive reviews, customers frequently praise the dealership for knowledgeable, personable service and competitive pricing."Our reputation for excellence now extends to fleet services," said Lamplugh. "We offer businesses a trusted partner who understands their unique vehicle needs and delivers quality solutions."Introducing the Tim Moran Family PlanFleet customers will benefit significantly from the exclusive Tim Moran Family Plan, designed to reward customer loyalty and reduce ownership costs. This innovative program provides complimentary car washes, multi-point inspections, and rewards points earned with each service visit. Points can be redeemed for discounts on future services or vehicle purchases, with doubled incentives for fleet acquisitions."Local businesses are the backbone of our community, and this plan is our way of supporting their growth," Moran explained. "Whether purchasing one vehicle or an entire fleet, we ensure it’s a smart investment."Comprehensive Fleet Solutions for Every BusinessThe launch of the Fleet Division is particularly timely for Southern California businesses seeking reliable transportation options. Whether contractors needing durable Ford F-150s thru Ford Pro, delivery companies requiring efficient Hyundai Tucsons, or businesses looking for versatile Chevrolet Silverados, Tim Moran Auto Group provides a convenient, comprehensive one-stop fleet solution.Dina Castanon brings substantial experience and leadership to her role as Fleet Director. Her impressive career spans roles in automotive sales, fleet management, and corporate compliance. Castanon has previously excelled as Fleet and Commercial Sales Manager and Corporate Compliance Manager, demonstrating her capability in driving growth and operational excellence. Her recent experience in real estate and insurance further underscores her versatility and commitment to safeguarding client investments."I'm honored to lead Tim Moran Auto Group’s Fleet Division," Castanon stated. "Southern California businesses deserve reliable, affordable fleet solutions. Our aim is to provide outstanding vehicles and unparalleled service, empowering local businesses to thrive."A Legacy of Customer Trust and ExcellenceSince its inception, Tim Moran Auto Group has evolved from a single dealership to a prominent automotive presence in Southern California starting as Gosch Auto Group and now as the TIm Moran Auto Group, serving Hemet, Temecula, Riverside, Murrieta, and Moreno Valley. The group’s longevity stems from a customer-focused approach and unwavering commitment to service excellence, reflected in its motto: "When others cannot, Tim Moran Can."Additionally, the division’s service centers, staffed by factory-trained technicians, ensure fleet vehicles experience minimal disruption. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, Tim Moran Auto Group is uniquely positioned to maintain business operations smoothly and efficiently."Our division is designed with local business needs at its core," Lamplugh added. "Our history proves we're a trustworthy team with the experience to deliver effective fleet solutions. With Dina leading this new chapter, we’re excited to help businesses of all sizes find their ideal fleet solutions."Contact InformationBusinesses interested in learning more about the Fleet Division can visit www.timmorancan.com or directly contact Dina Castanon at 888-Moran-Can. Tim Moran Chevrolet, Ford, and Hyundai are located at the Hemet Auto Mall 100 Carriage Circle, Hemet, CA 92545.About Tim Moran Auto GroupFor over three decades, Tim Moran Auto Group has been a vital part of the Hemet community, delivering exceptional new and used vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford, and Hyundai, along with comprehensive financing and service solutions. With a strong dedication to customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, Tim Moran Auto Group remains committed to evolving alongside Southern California’s dynamic business and consumer landscape.

